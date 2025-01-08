Following the recent vinyl release of Taylor Swift's Lover (Live from Paris), the album sold out almost instantaneously like her Eras Tour book.

On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Swift's online store made a wider release of Lover (Live from Paris) available. However, despite it being available Friday, January 10, 2025, it sold out in less than an hour, per Variety.

Despite this, there is a chance that that sell out will be good enough to land Swift another No. 1 album. Variety's report notes that some Swifties believe that somewhere between 100,000-150,000 copies were sold before it sold out.

However, Swift's team has not publicly announced the sales numbers. Previously, it landed at No.58 on the Billboard 200 chart after selling 13,000 vinyl copies. It had a “very, very limited release” in February 2023. Because of that, it may be the rarest entry in her discography to get on vinyl.

What is the Taylor Swift's Love (Live from Paris) vinyl?

Lover (Live from Paris) is a new two-vinyl re-pressing of her 2019 album. The two vinyls are heart-shaped and feature the album's color scheme of blue, pink, and yellow.

Swift originally released Lover on August 23, 2019. It was her first album after she left Big Machine Records, which caused her to re-record her first six albums.

Jack Antonoff, Joel Little, Louis Bell, and Frank Dukes produced the album with Swift. The first single, “Me!” was released on April 26, 2019. “You Need to Calm Down” and “Lover” followed on June 14, and August 16, respectively.

After the album was released, “The Man” was released as the fourth single. Over three years later, “Cruel Summer” was released as the fifth and final single from Lover.

Unlike her previous albums, Swift did not tour Lover. That is partly why the Eras Tour was created. She also released Folklore and Evermore during the pandemic.

As a result, she started the Eras Tour in 2023. It was a celebration of her entire discography, including the pandemic releases. Lover started every show of the tour.

What songs are on Lover (Live from Paris)?

It features eight live tracks from her past concerts in Paris, France. The full tracklist can be read below. All eight songs are from tLover.

Side A

“Me!” (Live from Paris)

“The Archer” (Live from Paris)

Side B

“Death by a Thousand Cuts” (Live from Paris)

“Cornelia Street” (Live from Paris)

Side C

“The Man” (Live from Paris)

“Daylight” (Live from Paris)

Side D