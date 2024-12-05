Taylor Swift has rewritten the rules of publishing with the release of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book, which sold an astounding 814,000 copies in just its first two days, Variety reports. Released exclusively through Target on Black Friday, the 256-page hardcover offers fans over 500 photos and personal reflections from Swift herself. The book's retail strategy, bypassing traditional bookstores and Amazon, proved a masterstroke. Target reported selling out of copies in many locations during its opening weekend, with a restock anticipated before Christmas.

Swift’s decision to self-publish through Taylor Swift Publications, instead of partnering with a major publisher, underscores her increasingly hands-on approach to her creative ventures. The $39.99 price point didn’t deter fans, with lines forming early at Target stores to secure a copy. While the book fell just short of Barack Obama’s A Promised Land in first-week print sales (816,300 copies), it outpaced Prince Harry’s Spare, solidifying its status as one of the biggest nonfiction releases in recent memory.

Critiques and Continued Demand

Despite the staggering numbers, The Eras Tour Book has faced criticism from fans who pointed out several production flaws, including grammatical errors, blurry images, and poorly laid-out picture spreads. Disgruntled readers took to social media, dubbing it “The Errors Tour Book.” These issues led some fans to question the level of editorial oversight on the project. However, the outcry hasn’t slowed sales, with many viewing the book as a must-have collectible for the holidays.

Target’s exclusive partnership with Swift extended to her music as well, with deluxe versions of The Tortured Poets Department album selling out quickly. Fans hunting for the vinyl edition were met with scarce inventory, as stores reportedly stocked just 90 copies each. A four-LP set priced at $59.99 is now available for pre-order online, with delivery guaranteed before December 13.

Whether driven by collector fervor or sheer loyalty to Taylor Swift, the demand for her book and album continues to soar. With holiday shoppers in full swing and a restock on the horizon, The Eras Tour Book seems poised to dominate shelves—and sales charts—for weeks to come.