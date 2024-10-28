During the latest show on the Eras Tour in New Orleans, Louisiana, Taylor Swift played a Lover song that she hasn't played in over a year. Even she did not know the last time she performed it.

In the first slot of her acoustic mini-set, Swift performed a mashup of “Afterglow” and “Dress.” Before the first song, Swift introduced the song and confessed she did not remember the last time she performed it.

“I cannot remember the last time I did this one,” she said before starting the song.

For those interested, the last time Swift performed “Afterglow” was during her show in Mexico City, Mexico, on August 27, 2023. That show marked the live debut of the song. She also performed “Maroon” for the first time right after on that night.

The second mashup of the night was “How You Get the Girl” and “Clean.” The rest of the setlist largely followed the same template as the rest of the tour.

She opened with five songs from Lover before playing the hits from Fearless, Red, Speak Now, Reputation, Folklore, Evermore, 1989, and The Tortured Poets Department before doing the mashup mini-set. After the surprise songs, Swift kicked into a seven-song sequence of songs from her Grammy-winning album Midnights.

Taylor Swift and the Eras Tour

The Eras Tour is Swift's biggest one to date. She is currently in the home stretch as she embarks on the second (and final) North American leg.

On October 27, 2024, Taylor Swift performed her third and final show in New Orleans, Louisiana. She will now perform three shows in Indianapolis, Indiana, before going to Canada for the last nine shows.

By the time it is all said and done, the Eras Tour will have consisted of 149 shows in its itinerary. It was supposed to consist of 152 shows before her three-night stay in Vienna, Austria, was canceled due to a foiled terror plot.

The Eras Tour started on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. She spent most of the year touring North America before visiting Argentina, Mexico, and Brazil to conclude the year.

In 2024, Swift started the year by touring Japan, Australia, and Singapore. Swift then took a two-month break before starting the European leg of the Eras Tour on May 9, 2024, in Nanterre, France.

The European leg of the tour concluded with five shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England. She previously played three shows at the venue, bringing her total up to eight shows across the tour at Wembley.

What songs are played?

Each night, Swift takes her fans on a journey through her discography. She performs songs from almost all of her albums throughout the three-hour show. A total of 45 songs are usually played in each show.

The tour celebrates all of Swift's work, including the albums that did not get a proper tour due to the pandemic. Her other albums that did not get tours are Folklore and Evermore, both released in 2020.

The Eras Tour is also Swift's second all-stadium tour after the Reputation Tour in 2018. It will make over $2 billion at the box office when it concludes.