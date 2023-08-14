Exciting and talented young wide receiver Rashod Bateman could be the guy for your 2023 fantasy football team. He was chosen in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. While his first two years in the league were a bit challenging due to injuries, Bateman is gearing up for an impactful 2023 season. In this article, we'll explore his potential in fantasy football for the upcoming season. We'll also take a closer look at his performance in 2022, compare him to other players in his position, and consider how the Baltimore Ravens' overall performance might influence his fantasy value.

Bateman's Journey So Far

Rashod Bateman entered the NFL scene from the University of Minnesota with high hopes in 2021. Many believed he had the potential to become a shining star among wide receivers in the league. However, his path hasn't been smooth at all. Injuries affected his performance over the past two seasons. In fact, he has played a total of just 19 games in 2021 and 2022. Now, with the addition of players like Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr to the Ravens, Bateman's fantasy status will take a hit. As we look ahead to 2023, fantasy team managers are left wondering how to approach Bateman this season.

Bateman's 2022 Struggles with Injuries

In the previous season, Bateman managed to achieve an average of 75 yards per game during the initial three games of the year. However, he suffered an injury in Week 4. He was absent from play for a couple of games following the injury, and even though he tried to return for the subsequent two games, he eventually opted for surgery. This was upon realizing that his injured foot was severely hampering his performance on the field. Having undergone Lisfranc foot surgery last November, the wide receiver continued to experience discomfort as training camp commenced. The 23-year-old received a cortisone shot in his foot earlier this offseason, causing him to be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as training camp began. This led to him missing a total of 12 practice sessions.

Without a doubt, his Lisfranc injury brings about more worries as the season is right around the corner. This is especially given recent updates. Foot injuries can pose problems for wide receivers due to the risk of re-injury. Moreover, among the 19 most common injuries for wide receivers, foot sprains result in a significant decrease in fantasy production over a three-game period following the injury. This suggests that the injury's effects can persist and hinder a player's performance after their return. Although Bateman underwent surgery to address the issue during the offseason, there are indications that his surgically repaired foot is still causing discomfort as he plays for the Ravens.

How He Compares

Currently, we see Rashod Bateman holding the WR60 position for 2023. While he has the potential to contribute consistently to fantasy teams, he's generally seen as a WR4 with mixed potential. When we consider the competition within the Ravens' roster, Bateman is competing for targets alongside players like Beckham, Flowers, and TE Mark Andrews. However, there's room for Bateman to become the primary receiver for the team. This is especially if he can stay healthy and build a strong connection with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Team Outlook

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to be strong contenders in the 2023 season. They have a strong defense and a dynamic offense led by Jackson. However, the team's preference for a run-heavy offensive approach could impact Bateman's fantasy value. Additionally, Bateman will need to vie with other talented receivers on the team for passes. Nonetheless, if Bateman can establish himself as a reliable target for Jackson, he could become a valuable asset for fantasy football players.

Alternatively, we also see the Ravens perhaps veering away from leaning heavily on a run-focused strategy. Negotiations between the Ravens' management and Lamar Jackson resulted in a new contract for Jackson before the season began. The team's priority likely lies in keeping Jackson healthy and productive. Sure, the vulnerability of mobile quarterbacks to injuries can be debated. However, their style of play exposes them to more hits. These hits, whether they lead directly to injuries or accumulate over time, raise the risk. Therefore, the Ravens might shift towards a more pass-oriented approach and reduce Jackson's designed running plays. If this hunch of ours proves to be accurate, then receivers like Bateman could stand to benefit.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

The glimpses of brilliance that Bateman displayed before his foot injury last year indicate that he's worth considering as a high-potential backup receiver with promising upside. Bateman showcased his speed on deep throws and catch-and-run plays. He even maintained an average of 19.0 yards per catch throughout the season and an impressive 28.3 yards per catch in his first three games. However, concerns persist about his consistency from one week to another and whether he'll receive enough opportunities to become a reliable starting wide receiver. Perhaps this situation could change if his teammates encounter injuries. For now, Bateman is best suited as a flex option with a moderate floor but a significant ceiling. In deeper leagues, prioritizing him could be a wise choice. In standard redraft leagues, it's a good idea to start considering him around the 10th round.

Bateman's classification as a high-risk, high-reward wide receiver reflects the overall landscape. Right now, everyone carries a certain level of risk at his current ADP of 14.03. He offers decent value and the potential to elevate weekly lineups when he's in good health. If your team has a strong focus on running backs, keep in mind that Bateman might not be the ideal choice for your third wide receiver spot. This is due to the uncertainty surrounding his availability throughout the season. He's a player who could be overshadowed by Flowers or OBJ if he can't maintain consistent form.

Looking Ahead

As we look ahead to the 2023 NFL season, Rashod Bateman possesses all the qualities of a breakout star. However, his injury history and the competition for passes on the team are genuine concerns for fantasy team owners. Yes, he's currently seen as a WR4 with mixed potential., Still, his innate talent could lead him to become the Ravens' top receiver and a valuable addition to fantasy teams. As the Ravens aim for a coveted playoff spot in the upcoming season, Bateman's performance will undeniably play a pivotal role in their journey.