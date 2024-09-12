ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 306: Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili kicks off the prelims in the bantamweight division between Raul Rosas Jr. and Aoriqileng. Rosas Jr. has now won back-to-back fights as he looks to extend his winning streak this weekend meanwhile, Aoriqileng’s last fight ended in a No Contest and he is still searching for his first win of 2024 at Noche UFC. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Raul Rosas Jr.-Aoriqileng prediction and pick.

Raul Rosas Jr. (9-1) was the youngest prospect to get signed off the Contender Series back in 2022. Since getting signed, he has won three out of his four fights inside the Octagon, most recently getting back-to-back finishes. Rosas Jr. will be looking to extend his winning streak to three in a row when he takes on ‘The Mongolian Murderer’ Aoriqileng this weekend at Noche UFC 306.

Aoriqileng (25-11) had his last fight ended in a No Contest due to unintentional groin strikes from Daniel Marcos where Aoriqileng couldn’t continue. He has been just 1-1-1 since 2023 and will be looking to get back into the win column when he takes on Raul Rosas Jr. this weekend at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Here are the Noche UFC 306 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Noche UFC 306 Odds: Raul Rosas Jr.-Aoriqileng Odds

Raul Rosas Jr.: -850

Aoriqileng: +575

Over 1.5 rounds: -105

Under 1.5 rounds: -125

Why Raul Rosas Jr. Will Win

Raul Rosas Jr. is now 3-1 in his UFC career with all 3 wins coming by finish. After suffering his first professional loss to Christian Rodriguez, he got back on track in a big way with back-to-back finishes setting him up with a marquee matchup on this year’s Noche UFC event at the Las Vegas Sphere. Rosas Jr. looks to keep his momentum going when he takes on Aoriqileng this weekend.

Rosas Jr. is one of the brightest young prospects in the bantamweight division and for good reason. His grappling is some of the best in the division and he has shown it in all four of his fights where three of them finished on the mat. The way he is able to stifle his opposition attacks with his relentless grappling onslaught makes him dangerous against anyone he steps inside the Octagon with.

Rosas Jr. Gets to take on ‘The Mongolian Murderer’ Aoriqileng who is as dangerous as they come. However, his biggest weakness is Rosas Jr.’s strength. If Rosas Jr. can avoid the long extended striking exchanges and take this fight to the mat we could see more of the same as Rosas Jr. locks up the submission and gets his 7th win by submission.

Why Aoriqileng Will Win

Aoriqileng is now 3-3-0, 1 NC in his time with the UFC after his last fight with Daniel Marcos ended in a No Contest after an accidental groin strike. He got off the hook to put it bluntly as he was getting worked by Marcos prior to the No Contest. Now, Aoriqileng has the chance to make it up and get another win on his resume when he takes on surging prospect Raul Rosas Jr. this weekend at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Aoriqileng is a dangerous opponent for anyone who steps across from him inside the Octagon. He has exceptional power in his strikes, always pushes the pace, and looks to take inflict as much damage as possible every chance he gets. Aoriqileng is at his best when he’s able to land thunderous calf kicks hindering the movement of the opposition and then stand to land heavy combinations to the head and body. He is certainly going to need to mix up the targets going against Rosas Jr. which will have him thinking twice before attempting a takedown.

If Aoriqileng can avoid being put on his back or work his way back to the feet he can land something flush on Rosas Jr. potentially putting him away and getting the big win this weekend.

Final Raul Rosas Jr.-Aoriqileng Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic matchup to kick off this historic Noche UFC 306 event. Expect these two to come out of the gate looking to get the finish early which should make for an exciting fight from the beginning until the end.

Ultimately, Aoriqileng is going to look to set the tone of the fight early pushing the pace but once he gets overzealous Rosas Jr. will capitalize and time his takedown and from there he then transitions to the back sinking in the rear-naked choke getting the submission inside two rounds to extend his winning streak to four in a row.

Note: Will update odds upon release

Final Raul Rosas Jr.-Aoriqileng Prediction & Pick: Raul Rosas Jr by Submission, Under 1.5 Rounds (-125)