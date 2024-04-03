As the NFL offseason ramps up, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves in a familiar position. They are teetering on the brink of greatness. Recall that they had an impressive 13-4 showing in the 2023 season followed by a gut-wrenching defeat in the AFC Championship. Now, the Ravens should make calculated moves in the upcoming draft to fortify their roster. Here, we uncover three sleeper prospects who have the potential to propel the Ravens to new heights in the 2024 campaign.
Baltimore Ravens' 2023 Season Recap
The Baltimore Ravens enjoyed a memorable journey in 2023. Their defense emerged as one of the NFL's elite units. Meanwhile, their revamped passing game thrived under the guidance of offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
This successful formula led them to secure the AFC's top seed. In addition, quarterback Lamar Jackson earned another MVP accolade. A convincing victory over the Houston Texans in the divisional round set the stage for a showdown in the AFC Championship Game. Regrettably, their aspirations for Super Bowl glory were dashed with a defeat against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Offseason Context
In 2023, the Ravens boasted a formidable defense and held the league's MVP on their roster. Despite such strengths, they fell short of reaching the Super Bowl. Departures like Patrick Queen in free agency were also felt. However, the acquisition of running back Derrick Henry signals a bid to elevate their already potent rushing game to new heights in the upcoming season.
Head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta face tough decisions in the offseason, although the extension of Lamar Jackson provides a critical anchor for the team.
The 2024 free agency period for the Ravens has been marked more by departures than arrivals. They saw notable losses, including Queen, Ronald Darby, and Geno Stone. However, they may have strengthened their running back position by signing King Henry. He brings a wealth of experience and over 1,100 rushing yards from the previous season despite facing challenges behind a struggling Titans offensive line.
Last year, the Ravens strategically allocated first-round draft capital to secure Zay Flowers. That bolstered their wide receiver corps and injected the offense with dynamic playmaking potential. As Odell Beckham Jr. remains an unrestricted free agent, a starting role in the Baltimore offense lies vacant. This presents an enticing opportunity for incoming talent to make their mark. With nine picks in the NFL Draft, the Ravens are poised to strategically maneuver through the selection process.
Here we will look at the three sleeper rookie prospects that the Baltimore Ravens have to target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
The wide receiver position in this year's draft class is exceptionally deep. It rivals only offensive tackle in terms of talent abundance. There seem to be four standout receivers — Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State, Rome Odunze from Washington, and the LSU duo of Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. They are nearly guaranteed to be selected within the top 15 picks, boasting potential to reach All-Pro status. The primary argument against drafting them early lies in the abundance of quality future NFL starters expected to be available on Day Two and possibly even Day Three. Among these prospects is Ja'Lynn Polk. He happens to be Odunze's former teammate at Washington.
Standing at 6'1 and weighing 203 pounds, Polk may not have the imposing physical stature of some receivers. However, his impressive 4.52-second 40-yard dash time showcases his speed and agility. What truly sets Polk apart is his ability to make tough catches in contested situations, demonstrating both athleticism and skill. Additionally, his prowess as a downfield blocker adds another dimension to his game. This hints at a well-rounded skill set that could earn him early playing time in the NFL.
Patrick Paul, OL, Houston
With the departure of Morgan Moses to the New York Jets, the Ravens face an expedited search for a starting right tackle. Patrick Paul emerges as a viable candidate. He boasts 44 collegiate starts primarily at left tackle. Sure, his scouting report highlights areas for technical improvement. That said, the Ravens' supportive environment could provide Paul with the necessary foundation for success in his rookie year. That's in addition to Jackson's dynamic playing style and the team's emphasis on the running game.
Josh Newton, CB, TCU
In light of Darby's departure in free agency, the Ravens recognize the urgency to shore up their defensive backfield depth. Yes, an immediate starter may not be realistic on Day 3 of the draft. Still, targeting a developmental prospect like Josh Newton could yield long-term dividends. Newton's proficiency in press coverage presents a solid foundation for the Ravens' coaching staff to refine and expand upon. He can potentially solidify their secondary for years to come.
Looking Ahead
As the Baltimore Ravens gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft, their strategic focus on uncovering hidden talent underscores their commitment to sustaining their competitive edge. We've talked about the potential addition of prospects like Ja'Lynn Polk, Patrick Paul, and Josh Newton. They can help the Ravens fortify key positions and infuse their roster with youthful energy and promise. As the draft unfolds, Ravens fans will see how Baltimore seeks to unearth the next generation of playmakers who could propel them to even greater heights in the upcoming season and beyond.