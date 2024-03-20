After eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, inking a two-year, $16 million deal in NFL free agency.
Derrick Henry recently spoke with NFL insider Adam Schefter to talk about his deal, and during the conversation, Henry said he was never really worried about his impending free agency, but he was happy to see other running backs manage to sign new contracts this offseason.
“As far as other bags, I was actually happy. I thought it was kinda cool. From us going from last — well, going into the season — stating our opinion on what the running back market is and the value of the running back position, trying to fight for everything that we can get for us as a group,” Henry said. “So for us to see Saquon (Barkley) go and Josh (Jacobs), I thought that was cool. They got what they felt like they're worth. I was happy for every single guy to finally get their share due, and hopefully, it continues. I feel like teams want to get away from it… but I felt like this free agency, they were like, ‘Well, we still have hope that these backs that are on the market can change the game and are generational, special backs.'”
New Ravens RB @KingHenry_2 is happy in this free-agent period to see running backs get the respect and riches that they deserve.
🎧 https://t.co/rC0IFyGjAW pic.twitter.com/QgpuvJKBiY
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2024
Barkley signed a three-year, $37.8 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, which includes $26 million guaranteed, while Jacobs' contract with the Green Bay Packers is for four years and $48 million ($12.5 million guaranteed).
The deals for the position are significantly higher than last offseason, during which Miles Sanders signed the largest deal of free agency with the Carolina Panthers, which was for four years and $25 million with $13 million guaranteed. Other notable deals from last year include David Montgomery's (three years, $18 million), Jamaal Williams (three years, $12 million), and Ezekiel Elliott (one year, $3 million).
In addition to Barkley, Jacobs, and Henry, D'Andre Swift signed for three years and $24 million, Tony Pollard replaced Henry in Tennessee for three years and $21 million, and Devin Singletary took Barkley's place with the New York Giants for three years and $16.5 million.