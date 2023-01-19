J.K. Dobbins did not shy away from voicing his frustrations with the Baltimore Ravens’ AFC wild-card exit on Sunday. For one, he was vocal about his confusion over the Ravens’ call to roll with a quarterback sneak for Tyler Huntley in the fourth quarter — a red zone play that culminated in Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard scoring a 98-yard fumble return touchdown.

“He should have never been in that situation,” Dobbins said after the game. “I don’t get a single carry. I didn’t get a single carry. He should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again.”

Dobbins added that “if we’d have had Lamar, we’d have won too.”

During a press conference on Thursday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Dobbins’ notable postgame comments. Harbaugh noted that he touched base with the versatile running back a day after the game to simply clear the air.

“We talked Monday morning,” Harbaugh said. “… We had a good talk. He made it very clear to me what he meant in terms of that versus the way it came out. I was real good with that conversation and what he told me.”

The Bengals took the lead with Hubbard’s defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter, and they did not look back from there. Many have since questioned Baltimore’s decision to even call a quarterback sneak on a third-and-goal situation, but Harbaugh did defend the play after the contest.

“We felt like we had a good call; it was a push-sneak play,” Harbaugh said. “It wasn’t executed just the correct way. Tyler [Huntley] went over the top; that’s a ‘burrow’ play – he has to go low on that. That’s the way the play is designed.

“So, that was two [plays] to get it. [If] you take it off the line of scrimmage, there’s a chance – you might score – but there’s a chance they get you in the backfield, [and] now it’s hard to get it on fourth down.”

Dobbins finished with 13 rush attempts for 62 rushing yards against the Bengals, but he did not receive a single carry inside the 5-yard line in the divisional matchup.