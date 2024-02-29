J.K. Dobbins hasn't had the greatest luck with injuries since being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Both he and the Ravens were hoping for a healthy campaign last season but, unfortunately, Dobbins suffered a torn achilles tendon in the first game of the season.
Now, less than six months later, the free agent running back has shared an impressive workout video on social media:
5 1/2 months out 👀 #LaVuelta pic.twitter.com/2mr3Ku3K8S
— Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) February 29, 2024
A torn achilles can often mean the end of an athlete's career, so it's very encouraging to see Dobbins active and working hard. The Ravens and other teams are likely monitoring the free agents progress as he looks to return to the NFL.
Dobbins has dealt with major injuries (and the associated rehab process) before. Following a solid rookie campaign in which he rushed for 805 yards with nine touchdowns in 15 games, Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL in the Ravens' final preseason game.
Finally cleared two weeks into Baltimore's 2022 season, the Houston native suffered another knee injury just a few weeks later and was placed on injured reserve. Dobbins was activated in early December and ultimately appeared in eight total games for the Ravens, rushing for 520 yards with a pair of touchdowns.