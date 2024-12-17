While Mark Andrews made history for the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson impressed a defensive teammate. And head coach John Harbaugh broke down Jackson’s locked-in performance against the Giants.

Harbaugh said Jackson had a great game, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“All around he just had a great game,” Harbaugh said. “He's been locked in all season. (And) he was locked in all week. He's on the guys (in) meetings, walkthroughs, everything, just keeping it about football and getting the football right.”

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson finds groove

Jackson tied his career high by throwing five touchdown passes in a near-perfect performance during the Ravens’ 35-14 win over the Giants on Sunday. Jackson said he overcame an early miscue, according to espn.com.

“I started out slow with that turnover, (and) I was hot about that,” said Jackson, who had more TD passes than incompletions (four) in his 100th career game. “(And) I was ticked off. I just had to lock in and play Ravens football and that’s what we did.”

Harbaugh said the entire team played in step and together.

“I feel like all the guys are like that,” Harbaugh said. “The guys came back this last week Monday. They were ready to go. They were full of energy. You could tell that they wanted to get back to it. They felt like, ‘Man, this is OK. We have nothing else to do. Last week proved it. Let's go do some football.' They took the Giants seriously. The Giants are a serious football team, and it's a really good win for us.”

Jackson is the leader of this team, without question. A case in point is Andrews seeking Jackson after setting the Ravens’ touchdown record for tight ends. He said he didn’t seek Jackson because of the record but the pass.

“Honestly, the record, that wasn't in my mind,” Andrews said. “I honestly didn't think about it. But what I did think about was how incredible of a ball (he threw). [Lamar Jackson] kind of led me into that touchdown. I turned my head around. And (saw) the ball right over the defender. And I'm like, ‘OK, oh, I'll score this ball.' And that's how good he is, and that's what he's done throughout the years, and he makes my job a lot easier.”