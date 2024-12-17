At this point, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's on-field excellence has practically become commonplace in the NFL.

Throwing for five touchdowns while picking up key downs with his legs? Sure. A 100-yard rushing game from the QB position? Nothing new to see there, either. But that doesn't mean what he consistently puts on tape isn't still impressive, even if it happens frequently.

Need proof? Well, just ask starting linebacker Raquon Smith, who remains fully impressed by what his QB can do years after he was acquired from the Chicago Bears in 2022.

“Yes, absolutely. I [have] a great deal of respect for Lamar Jackson; he knows that, and everyone around the building does, as well. I actually was chatting with him – I don't know when this was, but recently – and I just told him, ‘Yes, bro. You know you've had MVP years, and different things like that,' but I told him, ‘Hey, you're playing a different style of ball right now,' and it's not like just … He wants to beat you from the pocket, and then, if that's not available, then he can take it down; running is second,” Smith told reporters.

“So, it's kind of crazy. Then, how he can get through his reads and create more time [and] make his [O-Line] better … Everything, man. What the guy is doing is truly special, and you just have to actually be next to the guy and actually just watch him from a view to truly appreciate some of the things that he's doing. I've always said, [I'm] extremely happy that he's on my team and [that] I'm not playing against him, because [he causes the defense] a lot of headaches, for sure.”

You know, you really have to give it to Smith on this one; he really is spot-on with his assessment. On paper, Jackson still gets labeled a running quarterback, but in 2024, he really has been doing more and more of his damage through the air, attacking defenses down the field from the pocket whenever possible. While sure, he can still rip off a massive run and does so when appropriate, Jackson does deserve credit for reinventing his game and becoming just as effective as a passer as he's always been as a scrambler when nothing is available downfield. With no clear favorite for the MVP trophy through 15 weeks, maybe Jackson should be afforded that honor for actually improving on his previous MVP-caliber campaign.