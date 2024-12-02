The Baltimore Ravens saw receiver Rashod Bateman leave the Eagles game with an injury, and kicker Justin Tucker made history. However, Tucker isn’t the most popular player in town amid his struggles. But John Harbaugh dropped a firm endorsement, according to a post on X by Jamison Hensley.

“John Harbaugh said there are no plans to move on from kicker Justin Tucker, who has struggled with two missed FGs and an extra point Sunday.”

Those seven points would have been enough to lift the Ravens past the Eagles. However, they fell short, 24-19, and saw their record fall to 8-5 on the season.

Ravens PK Justin Tucker isn’t his usual self in 2024

Ball don’t lie, and Tucker has missed many kicks this year. He has missed a pair of extra points while also missing eight field goals on the season. Coming into the season, Tucker had been one of the most accurate kickers in the history of the NFL.

Harbaugh said Tucker knows the impact his misses are having on the season, according to ravenswire.com.

“‘Tuck needs to make kicks,” Harbaugh said. “He knows that; that’s important. He makes them in practice, and he made the long one later, which was good to see – which means he’s still very capable. Kick them straight. We’ll be good.”

After the Eagles’ game, Harbaugh stood strong behind Tucker, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

“(He) definitely capable of making every kick,” Harbaugh said. “Nobody wants to make those kicks more than Justin. If you’re asking me are we going to move on from Justin Tucker, I’m not really planning on doing that right now.”

Sunday's loss hurt the Ravens' chances of winning the AFC North title. They fell two games behind Pittsburgh (9-3) in the loss column after the Steelers' 44-38 win over the Bengals. The Ravens have four games remaining while the Steelers have five left.