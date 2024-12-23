ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Ravens head to Houston to take on the Texans as they look to capture the AFC North crown as we come down to the wire in the playoff race on Christmas Day. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with Ravens-Texans prop predictions.

The Week 17 Christmas Day matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans is set to be a crucial contest for both teams. The Ravens, currently 10-5, are vying for the AFC North title, while the Texans, at 9-6, have clinched the AFC South. Expect Lamar Jackson to lead a potent offense that has been clicking, especially in the run game, where they previously dominated the Texans with 229 rushing yards in their last encounter. However, the Texans' defense has improved, ranking 11th in run defense this season. With Houston missing key receivers like Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs, C.J. Stroud will face a tough Ravens secondary. This matchup promises to be intense as both teams aim for playoff positioning, making it a must-watch on Christmas Day.

Here are the Ravens-Texans NFL Prop odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Texans Prop Odds

Mark Andrews Anytime TD Scorer (+160)

Lamar Jackson 50+ Rushing Yards (+112)

CJ Stroud 250+ Passing Yards (+108)

Nico Collins Anytime TD Scorer (+125)

Why Mark Andrews Will Score A Touchdown

Mark Andrews is primed to score a touchdown against the Houston Texans on Christmas Day to keep his touchdown streak intact. Andrews has been a key target for the Ravens, leading the team with nine touchdown receptions this season, and he has scored in four straight games. His ability to find the end zone is further highlighted by his efficiency in the red zone, where he has converted 9 of 12 targets into touchdowns.

Andrews has seen an increase in targets recently where he has now scored in 8 out of his last 10 games. The Texans' defense has struggled against tight ends, allowing 4.20 receptions, 38.47 yards, and 0.40 touchdowns per game to opposing tight ends. Given these dynamics, Andrews is not only a reliable option but also a prime candidate to find the end zone this Christmas, continuing his impactful role in the Ravens' offense.

Why Lamar Jackson Will Have 50+ Rushing Yards

Lamar Jackson is well-positioned to exceed 50 rushing yards against the Houston Texans on Christmas Day. This season, Jackson has been a dominant force on the ground, leading all quarterbacks with 765 rushing yards and averaging 51.0 rushing yards per game. His ability to escape pressure and make plays with his legs is a hallmark of his game, particularly against defenses that struggle to contain mobile quarterbacks.

The Texans have had difficulty defending against dual-threat quarterbacks, which bodes well for Jackson's chances. With the Ravens likely to rely on their ground game to control the tempo, Jackson's rushing ability will be crucial. Additionally, his recent performances indicate a readiness to take advantage of defensive gaps, further enhancing his likelihood of surpassing the 50-yard mark. Expect Jackson to utilize his speed and agility effectively in this pivotal matchup.

Why CJ Stroud Will Have 250+ Passing Yards

C.J. Stroud is poised to throw for over 250 passing yards against the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day. Throughout this season, Stroud has consistently demonstrated his ability to move the ball effectively, averaging 232.8 passing yards per game.

The Ravens' defense, while formidable, has shown vulnerabilities in their secondary where they are the 2nd worst in the NFL giving up 254.9 passing yards per game.. Stroud's quick release and accuracy allow him to exploit mismatches, especially if he can connect with his top targets like Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Additionally, with the Texans likely needing to keep pace with the Ravens' high-powered offense, Stroud will be encouraged to air it out more frequently. Given these dynamics, expect Stroud to surpass 250 passing yards in this crucial Christmas matchup.

Why Nico Collins Will Score A Touchdown

Nico Collins is a strong candidate to score a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day. This season, Collins has emerged as a Stroud's top target with the loss of both Stefon Diggs and now Tank Dell for the season. Collins has recorded 67 receptions for 909 yards and 6 touchdowns on the season. His impressive performance highlights his ability to find the end zone consistently.

Collins's size and speed make him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Standing at 6'4″ and weighing 222 lbs, he can dominate in contested catches, particularly in the red zone. The Ravens' secondary has shown vulnerabilities, especially against tall receivers who can exploit mismatches. With the Texans likely needing to keep pace with the Ravens' high-powered offense, Stroud will look to Collins in critical situations. Given these dynamics, expect Collins to capitalize on his opportunities and find the end zone this Christmas, solidifying his role as a key offensive weapon for Houston.