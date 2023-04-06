Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Baltimore Ravens held quite the pre-NFL Draft press conference on Wednesday. Not only did the team openly decline to answer any questions about disgruntled star quarterback Lamar Jackson, but they also admitted that they could potentially be selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 draft on April 27.

This new stance is a far cry from the Ravens of just a couple of weeks ago, who were “confident” that Jackson would be their starting quarterback in 2023.

Now? The team is publicly acknowledging that they might have to start thinking about life without Jackson- and what better place to start than with a 2023 NFL Draft class that has several starting-caliber quarterbacks?

But don’t take it from me. Take it from Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, who told reporters that there are “more than four guys” who can be “significant” NFL quarterbacks.

That tells you all you need to know about the Ravens’ thoughts on this crop of signal-callers.

It’s got us thinking.

Who could the Ravens target as a potential Jackson replacement in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Here are four names for Baltimore fans to keep an eye on.

Ravens NFL Draft QB Replacements For Lamar Jackson

4. Stetson Bennett – Georgia

Woah! Talk about starting off with a bang! Stetson Bennett as Lamar Jackson’s replacement?

That’s a sentence no one would have expected to read several months ago, but here we are.

Because of his age, 25, and off-field problems- including behavioral issues at the Georgia Bulldogs championship parade as well as a January arrest for public intoxication- no one quite knows where Bennett will land in the NFL Draft.

That could play into the Ravens’ hands.

Baltimore only has five selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, with DeCosta saying that the team would like to get their hands on more picks.

Fortunately, they might not need more picks to get Bennett, who can likely be had in the third round or later.

A two-time national champion in Athens, Bennett excelled in now-Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s Bulldogs offense.

While admittedly not the most high-upside option on this list, Bennett would at least give the Ravens a solid backup option for the future, should Tyler Huntley play well enough in a potential starting role with Jackson elsewhere.

Plus, the worst-case scenario here for the Ravens is that they deal Jackson, start Huntley as a stopgap, then attempt to draft USC standout Caleb Williams in next year’s draft.

One could do far worse than a quarterback room of Williams and Bennett for the future.

3. Dorian Thompson-Robinson – UCLA

A product of UCLA, Dorian Thomspon-Robinson enjoyed a solid college career. 2022 was DTR’s best season yet under Bruins head coach Chip Kelly, as he completed 69.6 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,169 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

A dual threat, he added 645 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

DTR’s experience as a five-year starter could make him a sneaky option for the Ravens- and his ability to affect the game with his decent speed could allow Monken to design an offense similar to the one run that backup QB Buntley ran in 2022.

Make no mistake. Thompson-Robinson, who could be erratic at times as a passer, has work to do.

But he could be a viable late-round option for the Ravens, should they need to scramble to replace Jackson in the NFL Draft.

2. Henden Hooker – Tennessee

Tennessee’s Henden Hooker might just be the most intriguing of the fringe-first round NFL Draft quarterbacks.

Hooker, who tore his ACL during his potential Heisman campaign in 2022, would have surely attracted far more attention from scouts had he finished the seasons healthy for the Volunteers.

Hooker began his career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Tennessee, where he thrived in two seasons under head coach Josh Heupel.

Hooker threw for over 6,000 yards and 58 touchdowns in two seasons with the Volunteers.

NFL evaluators remain skeptical of Hooker’s development in Tennessee’s offense, which they have said fails to prepare quarterbacks for the pros.

Hooker had a perfect retort, saying that it’s “not his fault no one could cover his receivers.”

Hooker, who seemed to ace the off-field portion of the Scouting Combine, also received a clean bill of health.

Baltimore would surely need to bolster their receiving corps for Hooker, but ending up with one of the more accurate passers in the draft certainly wouldn’t be a bad thing.

1. Anthony Richardson – Florida

This is without a doubt the best-case scenario for the Ravens.

Richardson, a freakishly athletic, 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, looks like a quarterback designed in a futuristic lab.

The Florida product dropped jaws at the Scouting Combine, setting the quarterback record in the vertical jump while clocking a blazing fast 4.43 40-yard dash.

There might be no better replacement for Jackson than Richardson, who can make defenses pay with both his arm and his legs.

Yes, Richardson, with just one year of experience as a starter in college, is raw.

Yes, there are accuracy concerns.

But the Ravens, who could deal Jackson to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the fourth pick in the NFL Draft, can afford to be patient with Richardson.

Richardson has sky-high potential and would give the Ravens a bright future in the post-Jackson era.