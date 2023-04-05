Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Until there is a resolution to Lamar Jackson’s contractual situation, the Baltimore Ravens have an unclear situation at quarterback. If Jackson were to leave the Ravens, Baltimore is already considering a plan on how to replace him.

The Ravens hold the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If a top flight quarterback were to be available in the first-round, general manager Eric DeCosta would at least consider drafting them, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“Depends on the board,” DeCosta said.

While that looks like the average general manager speak, it takes a different meaning with the Ravens. Baltimore has played ranked inside their top 31 players, via Hensley. If the draft gets to No. 22 and the best player on the Ravens’ big board is a QB, DeCosta would then have to make a serious decision.

Lamar Jackson is still currently a restricted free agent. No team has been able to meet his contract demand, nor the two first-round draft picks that would be awarded to the Ravens. However, Jackson has now requested a trade from Baltimore. While things seem murky at the moment, it seems unlikely that Jackson would return to Baltimore after that request.

The Ravens currently have just Anthony Brown under contract. Like Jackson, Tyler Huntley is also a restricted free agent. Baltimore could simply bring back Huntley if/when Jackson departs. But it’s clear they could use some added QB depth.

A first-round pick would be a steep price. But with Jackson poised to leave Baltimore, the Ravens could jump start their future in the 2023 NFL Draft.