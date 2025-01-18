When the Baltimore Ravens take the field against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, it will mark Lamar Jackson's eighth game of playoff football.

That first game as a rookie didn't go particularly well, as the Ravens' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was due in no small part to Jackson completing just 48.3 percent of his passes for 194 yards, two touchdowns, an interception, and seven sacks, but how does the two-time MVP compare in 2025? Well, head coach John Harbaugh answered that question during his Friday media session, letting anyone wondering know that his QB1 has a growth mindset and wants nothing more than to get better.

“Yes, you just take every situation as kind of how it was. I haven't thought of it in terms of an evolution. I've thought of it more in terms of where we're at right now. All the different circumstances of the past go into where you are and what you become. It all adds to it, right? You are a product of a lot of things, but one of those things is your experiences. Lamar [Jackson]'s like everybody else – we all are,” Harbaugh told Ravens reporters. “The great thing about Lamar is he's a growth-mindset guy, and he takes those experiences – the good [and] the not so good, whatever they are – just as learning opportunities, and he tries to make the most of them. He strives to just be better at what he does at his craft, like you said. He's done a great job of that. He's been great. He's been great all season with that. He's been great throughout the stretch run in December and in the playoffs so far. He's displayed that all week.”

Now granted, it's really no surprise that Jackson has become a fan more effective player since making the jump from the college ranks to the pros, as he was still a work-in-progress coming out of Louisville before becoming one of the best dual-threat players in the NFL.

While the Raven's success in the playoffs hasn't been that much better than his rookie season, as the team has never won more than one game in the postseason with Jackson under quarterback, who knows, maybe this year will be the exception. Why? Well, because the Ravens' rushing attack is among the two best in the NFL, right up there with the Philadephia Eagles, and they should be able to ride that lightning into Buffalo for a freezing-cold showdown against Jackson's first-ever NFL opponent, Josh Allen.