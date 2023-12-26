Lamar Jackson received MVP chants after his great performance

Lamar Jackson turned in an incredible performance in the Baltimore Ravens' 33-19 win against the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day, and the performance sparked MVP chants after the game.

MVP chants break out for Lamar Jackson as he leaves the field pic.twitter.com/DlOiBCr1s2 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) December 26, 2023

The matchup between the Ravens and the 49ers was seen as a game between possibly the two best teams in the NFL, and Baltimore made a resounding statement with a dominant win against a very talented 49ers team.

Lamar Jackson completed 23-of-35 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns in the game, and he added 45 rushing yards on seven attempts. As usual, he was the best player on the field for the Ravens.

With the poor game that Brock Purdy had for the 49ers, Jackson might now be the frontrunner for the MVP as a result of the game on Monday. There is an argument for a player like Tyreek Hill, who is putting up staggering numbers as a wide receiver, but the MVP award usually goes to quarterbacks, so Jackson has an advantage.

The Ravens moved to 12-3 on the season, and they have the best record in the NFL now. However, they still likely need to beat the Miami Dolphins this upcoming weekend to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They are certainly capable of doing that, especially at home.

Jackson could put a stamp on his MVP case with a good game against the Dolphins to seal the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

With a long contract now in place, the Ravens have fully built around Jackson. It is paying dividends, and Baltimore could be a contender for the Super Bowl as a result.