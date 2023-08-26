Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey may be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL today, but even he has some receivers who give him trouble from time to time. Humphrey recently sat down with the Punch Line Podcast and named the top four toughest wideouts to defend, and the Ravens star's answer might raise some eyebrows.

That's right, the number one most difficult receiver to defend in the NFL does not currently play in the NFL. Go figure.

Of course, when Pittsburgh Steelers great Antonio Brown was on the field, he was the best receiver in the game for a period of several years. He tormented Humphrey and the Ravens on several occasions. With his elite route running, impeccable hands, and explosive athleticism, Brown had all the ingredients to be one of the game's great all-time receivers, and he was just that up until his off-field issues began to catch up with him.

Elsewhere on Marlon Humphrey's list is Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. In just his third year, many already consider him to be one of, if not the best wide receiver in the NFL today. Tyreek Hill and Davonta Adams are also consensus top-five wideouts as well.

Of course, Ravens star Humphrey is elite at shutting down great wide receivers like the ones on his list. The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout has made three Pro Bowls in his six-year NFL career, including one a season ago.

The Ravens selected Humphrey with the 16th pick back in 2017, and he's been climbing the league's cornerback ranks ever since.

Unfortunately, Humphrey won't be on the field when the Ravens open up the regular season on September 10 against the Houston Texans at home due to a foot injury. However, the team expects him back within a month.