Lamar Jackson still doesn’t have a new contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and time is running out for the two sides to come to terms. This weekend, Jackson gave a deadline of the start of the season to get a deal done. The Ravens begin the 2022 NFL season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler gave a brief update on the Jackson situation Sunday. After expressing pessimism Friday about a contract getting worked out, he noted that the Ravens have been trying and that this public deadline could help spur talks. He also said the amount of guaranteed money is one of the major hurdles to clear.

A number of star quarterbacks have gotten new contracts over the past year, which Lamar Jackson has obviously noticed. The Deshaun Watson contract was a true stunner given he got $230 million fully guaranteed despite not playing last season and an ugly sexual misconduct scandal that could keep him out for the entire 2022 season as well depending on his suspension appeal. Kyler Murray is the most recent star quarterback to get a new contract, and he got a five-year, $230.5 million deal with $160 million guaranteed.

Because Jackson has a better resume than Murray, one must assume the Ravens star wants to beat that deal. However, Jackson took a clear step back in 2021 after an MVP season in 2019 and another terrific campaign in 2020. Baltimore has some concerns about how he’ll hold up given his playing style and some of the struggles in the deep passing game.

The Ravens still probably should pay up for Lamar Jackson, but it’s fair to have some reservations even despite his previous success. We’ll see if the two sides are able to close the difference in their stances over the next few weeks.