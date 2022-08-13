Lamar Jackson drops timeline on contract extension talks with Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens still have not agreed on a contract extension even though the 2022 season is just around the corner.

When the Ravens’ season kicks off, those talks will no longer be going on at all. Jackson took a page out of New York Yankees star Aaron Judge’s book by saying he will not carry extension talks into the season. He said that there were no updates about talks to share and was unclear about whether he wants to get a new contract with Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson said there were no updates on contract talks but indicated he will stop negotiations by the start of the regular season (which is four weeks away). Asked if it's fair to say he wants a contract done or not done by Week 1, Jackson said: "Yeah, for sure." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 13, 2022

Jackson has absolutely earned a contract extension, even after a dismal 2021 season in which he threw just 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has emerged as the greatest dual-threat QB in the game and is putting up unprecedented numbers. It’s more likely that 2021 was an outlier for Jackson instead of the new norm.

The Ravens star’s 2022 season could be the deciding factor for Jackson’s next contract even though he has a very impressive body of work. If he is as turnover prone as last season, the situation may get worse. Jackson is on an expiring contract and could end up on a new team if he and Baltimore can’t nail down and contract extension.

Lamar Jackson is showing some improvement as a passer this offseason that suggests he could respond to his stalled contract extension talks just like Judge did: with his best season to date. Playing so well that the Ravens are forced to shell out a big contract would be a fantastic way to settle the dispute.