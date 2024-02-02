After the Ravens' devastating defeat against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday, it appears that Lamar Jackson is still feeling the pain.

It's almost been a week since the Ravens lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, and Lamar Jackson still feels the pain. Per his Instagram page, Lamar posted a classic meme of a man crying profusely to his story. It's easy for him to feel this way, as the conversation around the Baltimore Ravens's loss to the Chiefs has been all about how the season was a missed opportunity. Jackson has been met with nonstop criticism from social media users and traditional media outlets about him not playing up to his typical standard.

Feel this Lamar 💔 The pain is real. pic.twitter.com/Lkh0RRaLgn — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 1, 2024

Jackson still had a phenomenal year, finishing the regular season throwing for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns to only 7 interceptions with a 67% completion percentage. He also rushed for 821 years on 148 attempts and scored five touchdowns with his legs. Jackson is sure to be the MVP this season after leading the Ravens to having the best record in the NFL.

However, when it came to the playoffs, Jackson and the Ravens fell short. Much to the chagrin of Ravens fans around the nation, it appeared as if the offense abandoned the style of play that yielded success this season. Baltimore is one of the top rushing offenses in the NFL, power by talented players like Gus Edwards, Keaton Mitchell and Lamar Jackson himself. Even with the early injury to J.K. Dobbins and the late season loss of Mitchell to a knee injury, the Ravens still proved themselves to be effective at putting the ball on the ground.

The game plan seemingly changed on Sunday. The Ravens only ran the ball 16 times and finished the game rushing for a total of 81 yards, with Lamar Jackson accounting for 54 of those yards on 8 carries. The puzzling decision not to lean into their strength and run the ball has perplexed the football world.

I’m Proud of all my brothers we was the 8-9 Ravens but fell A game short to the Former champs hats Off to them🙏🏾🙏🏾 #Wegonnabeback&Wayyybetter #TotherealFlocknation we thank yall — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 29, 2024

But despite chatter, Jackson has remained resilient and focused on improving for next season.

Jackson posted on his Twitter following the loss, saying, “I’m Proud of all my brothers we was the 8-9 Ravens but fell A game short to the Former champs hats Off to them.”