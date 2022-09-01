Adam Schefter drops update on Ravens mascot after halftime show injury

The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with some extremely unfortunate news as the 2022 NFL season approaches. No, it isn’t about the Lamar Jackson contract dispute but rather their mascot, Poe. The mascot had to be carted off the field during a Mascot Classic showdown during the Ravens’ preseason matchup with the Washington Commanders.

After the Ravens jokingly posted an injury update about Poe, a real one was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The mascot suffered a severe knee injury and the team will have to hold tryouts while the original Poe recovers.

A blow to Baltimore: The Ravens mascot, Poe, suffered a season-ending knee injury during Saturday’s preseason game vs. Washington, sources tell ESPN. Poe will be placed on injured reserve and team is expected to hold tryouts to find a new mascot while Poe rehabs. Get well, Poe. https://t.co/B89yYdb9CB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

This injury is severely unfortunate, as it occurred during an exhibition football game against children. According to Ryan Mink of the team’s website, the Ravens officially placed Poe on the injured reserve.

“He will not be able to perform for the rest of the season,” head coach John Harbaugh said, via the Ravens website. “We will find a replacement. We’re going to go to work on that right away. We’re going to turn over every stone, scour everywhere and find his replacement. We’ve got some talented options out there that we think can do the job.”

The Ravens will have to find someone else to play the role of Poe for the time being. Fortunately, their home opener isn’t until Week 2, so they have a little bit more time on their side. It may be Benjamin Solak, an NFL staff writer for the Ringer, who takes up the mantle after saying he would try out if he got 1,000 retweets. He passed that mark quickly, so the pressure is now on.