Ravens drop funny update on injured mascot after brutal hit

The Baltimore Ravens’ mascot–named Poe–got injured following a scary tackle during their Mascot Classic on Saturday. Fortunately, it looks like Poe is doing well despite the health scare.

On Sunday, the Ravens dropped a rather amusing and creative update on their mascot’s health, noting that Poe “took some damage to his drumstick” and is now awaiting test results to determine the extent of his injury. The team also uploaded a photo of Poe showing him with ice on his left knee.

“Poe took some damage to his drumstick and ruffled some feathers last night during his Mascot Classic,” the Ravens wrote on Twitter. “We’ll continue to share updates on Poe’s status, but he’s resting comfortably in his perch awaiting further test results.”

here's the full sequence of Ravens mascot Poe getting hurt 😭 pic.twitter.com/t03Qki0BxO — alex (@highlghtheaven) August 28, 2022

Now that’s how you provide injury updates on social media.

The injury of Poe made headlines over the weekend after the rather brutal tackle the mascot took during a Mascots vs. Youth Football game. The said mascot stayed on the ground after the tackle, seemingly in pain. However, many thought that it was the usual shenanigans from mascots until a cart was taken–showing that the injury is legitimate and serious.

Poe may not be Lamar Jackson and his injury won’t affect the Ravens’ season, but hey he is well-beloved by fans. Here’s to hoping that Poe recovers quickly and gets back in time for the team’s first home game of the season in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.