Thursday night's NFL season opener versus the Kansas City Chiefs marked the best game of Isaiah Likely's career, but one would not know that based on how the Baltimore Ravens tight end reacted when walking back to his team's locker room.

He scored a touchdown to put the Ravens within one as time expired, but the official reversed the call due to his toe being out of bounds. The devastating turn of events clinched a 27-20 win for the Chiefs, and left Likely and his teammates with nothing but more heartbreak.

Those raw emotions reached a boiling point while Baltimore walked through the tunnels in Arrowhead Stadium. A boisterous home crowd celebrated another victory over the Ravens. One fan in particular jeered Likely, prompting the 24-year-old to unleash a profanity-filled retort.

“F**k you b***h,” he said, via Landon Reinhardt of KSNT 27 News. The team endured quite the roller coaster ride in Week 1, and perhaps no one was more representative of the ups and downs than Likely.

To be clear, he played terrifically and is a major reason why Baltimore had a shot to steal the game from Kansas City at the end. The 2022 fourth-round draft pick tallied nine receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown– which came after he brilliantly faked out the Chiefs' defense with his nifty footwork. The last drive was rife with pain, though, both of the physical and mental variety.

Isaiah Likely landed hard after jumping up for the ball in the end zone with just 10 seconds remaining in the game and did not immediately return to his feet. He carried on, though, and trotted back onto the field. Jackson's top target (on this night) then nearly delivered a gut punch to the home crowd on the final play of regulation.

Instead, he was the one who incurred a brutal blow. Likely made an outstanding effort to seemingly secure the TD grab before replay confirmed he was slightly out of bounds. The former Coastal Carolina star cannot be held accountable for the loss after his big performance, but obviously, not all fans are going to employ logic.

Unfortunately, heckling is inevitable in these type of environments. Likely is clearly not ready to move on from the agonizing ending. Hopefully, he will quickly cool off and look to build off what has the potential of being a breakout game. He and the Ravens have 10 days to put this latest high-profile defeat behind them.