The Baltimore Ravens thrashed the Houston Texans 31-2 on Christmas Day, and the Ravens' excitement got a tad out of hand. Safety Ar'Darius Washington recorded a goal-line stop in the second quarter, that could've led to an eruption from the Texans, who were only trailing by eight points.

The huge play led to Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr cheerfully leaping at Washington as he treaded back to the sidelines. The huge momentum shift ended in Orr nearly flipping over him, but was thankfully able to land without any injury.

"ON YOUR RIGHT! #NFLonNetflix."

Washington was just as appreciative to celebrate with his defensive coordinator on the sidelines.

“It means a lot,” Washington said. “Orr puts so much sacrifice in us, and we go out there and sacrifice for him. So it means a lot for us, for sure.”

The Ravens needed a performance of this caliber from the defense. Besides holding the Texans offense to just 211 total yards on the afternoon, they also held them without a score. It's clear from the sideline excitement how long they've waited this season to experience this kind of feeling.

Ar'Darius Washington halts potential Texans comeback in Ravens win

After Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense committed a safety at the 10-minute mark in the second quarter, the game was wide open once again for Houston. Head coach John Harbaugh praised Washington and the Ravens defense for bouncing back and stopping Joe Mixon on a goal-line pass. A scenario where the veteran running back is typically the victor.

“What a massive play,” coach Harbaugh said, per Giana Han of The Baltimore Banner. “… We’ve been good on the goal line all year, and we’ve given up some extra chances sometimes when we’ve gotten the stop with some grabbiness, and we didn’t do that in the passing game today. I like that.”

The Ravens are gearing up for the AFC playoffs, and will finish the regular season against the lowly Cleveland Browns in Week 18.