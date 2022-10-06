Ravens add former second-round wide receiver in latest signing

With a wide receiving core lacking proven depth, the Baltimore Ravens have added a former-second round pick. They have signed Andy Isabella to the practice squad.

After a rough start to the season, the Arizona Cardinals waived Isabella. After clearing waivers, Isabella has found a new home.

Former #Cardinals WR Andy Isabella is signing with the #Ravens practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2022

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Isabella has signed with the Ravens practice squad.

With the Ravens WR1 Rashod Bateman missing Wednesday’s practice due to a foot injury, they may fear that he won’t be ready to go for Sunday Night Football’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Isabella could potentially step in and help, even while just joining the team.

The Cardinals drafted Isabella with the 62nd pick in the 2019 NFL draft. During his time with the team, Isabella wasn’t the player that the Cardinals hoped he could be. In 39 total games, he recorded just 33 receptions for 447 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

In 2021, Isabella played in just eight total games. He recorded one reception for just 13 yards over the entire season.

Prior to being waived, Isabella was off to yet another slow start. Over the three games that he appeared in, he recorded just two receptions for 21 receiving yards on five targets.

By bringing in Isabella, the Ravens are hoping that they can make him to the form that he played in while at UMASS. During his time in college, he looked to be an elite slot receiver. If he can become that for the Ravens, this offense could receive a major boost at wide receiver.