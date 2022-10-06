Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Bengals

With the Baltimore Ravens Week 5 matchup against division rival Cincinnati Bengals taking place on Sunday Night Football, all eyes will be watching. Ahead of this heated matchup, we’ll be making our Ravens Week 5 predictions.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens currently sit at 2-2. But crazy enough, they have trailed for just 13 total seconds over their first four games.

The Ravens will be taking on division rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. This comes after an all-out battle in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills.

In recent history, the Ravens and Bengals have both been two of the most dominant teams in the AFC. But based on their records through the first month, that has not been the case. They both sit at .500. And in what looks to be an elite AFC, any loss will hurt either team’s chances of reaching the playoffs. This game could prove to have serious long-term ramifications for both teams.

Jackson and the Ravens have looked elite at times this season. And their record doesn’t tell the whole story. Outside of last week’s performance, Jackson has looked like an MVP. And he could use this matchup to get back on track.

If all goes to plan for the Ravens, they will leave Week 5 as the lone team atop the AFC North. Here are four bold predictions for the Ravens in Week 5.

4. JK Dobbins reaches the end zone again

In Week four, running back JK Dobbins played in just his second game in over a year. And he looked to be back to his old self in this contest. He finished the day with 41 rushing yards and one touchdown on 13 carries. Through the air, he was targeted four times, resulting in four receptions for 22 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Dobbins’s season totals now sit at 103 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns.

Now entering his third week back on the field, Dobbins could be set for a big performance for this Ravens offense.

The Bengals’ defense has been solid against the run. They have allowed just 343 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground. But the Ravens have been giving teams problems with their rushing attack all season. With a healthy Dobbins, and Jackson who brings another factor to the ground game, this unit could be in for a big day.

Dobbins has already reached the end zone through both the air and the ground. Him doing it again in Week 5 seems like a near guarantee as he continues to be incorporated more within the offense.

3. Mark Andrews records 100+ receiving yards

Over the past few seasons, Andrews has solidified himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. But through the first portion of this season, he may be ready to take the title as the number one player at the position.

Much like the rest of the Ravens offense, Andrews struggled in Week 4. He recorded season-lows across the board, totaling just two receptions for 15 receiving yards. But outside of this contest, Andrews has looked elite.

Andrews is the Ravens receiving leader in every stat. He has recorded 24 receptions for 260 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Along with this, he has been targeted a team-high 36 times.

So far, Andrews has been held below 50 receiving yards just once this season. On the other hand, he has surpassed 100 receiving yards just once. But that could change in Week 5. Andrews totaling 100 receiving yards could be exactly what this offense needs

The Bengals have been inconsistent with their coverage of tight ends so far this season. In two of their games, they have limited the opposing team’s tight end to less than 20 receiving yards. But in the other two, the tight end has surpassed 70 receiving yards. And now they will be taking on a Ravens offense where Andrews is the focal point. He could once again be in line for a big day.

2. The game comes down to the final possession

The Ravens and Bengals are two teams that possess the ability to put points on the board. And that could be the case on Sunday night.

With the Ravens offense consisting of star power in Jackson, Dobbins, Andrews, and Bateman, the Bengals defense will be in for a challenge. But the same could be said for the Ravens defense who will be taking on Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon.

This could very well prove to be a contest that both offenses score every time they touch the ball. And in the end, it could end with whatever team has the ball in their hands last.

The Bengals are averaging just 22.8 points per game this season, but in primetime, they always manage to put on a show. On the other side, the Ravens are averaging 29.8 points per game.

This matchup has all the makings of a show. And with these two offenses taking each other on, it could very well come down to which quarterback has the last chance to put points on the board.

1. Lamar Jackson records 3+ touchdowns

Prior to Week 4, Jackson had been on a tear in reaching the end zone. Over the first three games, he had scored at least three touchdowns in each game. Unfortunately for Jackson and the Ravens offense, that streak came to an end in Week 4. Jackson was limited to just one touchdown against an elite Bills defense.

In Week 5, Jackson could get back on track. The Ravens will need to get creative with their play calling against this Bengals defense. And they will undoubtedly scheme up plays that will call for Jackson to make a play with his legs. So far this season, he has rushed for 316 yards and two touchdowns. Another big way with his legs could be what this office needs.

But as good as Jackson has looked on the ground, he has looked even better throwing the ball. Even with a forgettable performance in Week 4, Jackson is tied for the league lead in passing touchdowns with 11. Along with this, he has thrown for 893 passing yards and just four interceptions.

Jackson has been known to put on a show when the country is watching. And with this game taking place on Sunday Night Football, he can yet again shock everyone with what he can do on the football field.

Three or more touchdowns could be just the beginning of the performance that he can manage to put together.