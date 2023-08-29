The Baltimore Ravens looked to their running back room to trim some extra depth off of their roster on Tuesday. Two-time Pro Bowler Melvin Gordon joined the list of Ravens roster cuts before Week 1 of the 2023 season, a league source told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Gordon, 30, is now a free agent, though Pelissero notes that it's still possible for the veteran halfback to land on the Ravens' practice squad.

Once one of the most talented backs in the league, Gordon enjoyed a strong run of success with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2016 to 2018, tallying at least 800 rushing yards and eight scores along with at least 400 receiving yards in three straight seasons, making a pair of Pro Bowls in that span.

He then landed with the Denver Broncos on a two-year deal back in March of 2020. After back-to-back 900-yard rushing seasons, Gordon took a step back this past season and had fumble issues, ultimately resulting in his release in November of 2022.

Gordon then briefly landed on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad before signing a one-year contract worth $3.1 million with the Ravens during training camp.

But Baltimore, which features former second rounder JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, opted to move forward without Gordon's veteran presence.

In a running back market that has plummeted, it will be interesting to see if any teams take a look at Gordon, who has made 94 starts in his eight NFL seasons.

Gordon was the latest roster casualty in a slew of cuts as the Ravens attempt to trim down to 53 players.