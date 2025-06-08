The Boston Red Sox have not lived up to expectations this season, but they have one of the highest rated prospects in their organization. Roman Anthony is considered the top professional prospect throughout the minor leagues, and the Red Sox are likely to promote him from Triple-A Worcester at some point this season.

The Sox have already promoted Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer to the parent club. Campbell made the Red Sox out of spring training, while Mayer was promoted in late May. Anthony is considered the best hitter of the group, and he put his talent on display in a game against the Rochester Red Wings Saturday night when he blasted a grand slam home run that went nearly 500 feet.

Boston fans are clamoring for Anthony to get an opportunity to play outfield at the major league level because the team has struggled through the first 65 games of the season. They have a 30-35 record and have fallen to fourth place in the American League East.

Red Sox have multiple on-field issues

The team has struggled in multiple areas this season. The Red Sox have had defensive issues, pitching problems and their clutch hitting has let the team down on multiple occasions. Anthony would appear to be the kind of hitter who could change their fortunes if he was brought up to the Red Sox.

The Red Sox have regularly employed Jarren Duran in left field, Ceddanne Rafaela in centerfield and Wilyer Abreu in right field. If Anthony was promoted, manager Alex Cora would have to bench Duran or Abreu because the slugging youngster does not play centerfield.

Red Sox general manager Craig Breslow wants to make sure that Anthony is ready to play at the big league level when he does get his ticket punched to play at the major league level. While fans want to see him at Fenway Park because of his immense power, bringing him up prematurely could impact both the player and the team negatively.