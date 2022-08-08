Ravens handed massive J.K. Dobbins injury update

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t know if J.K. Dobbins would be ready for the start of the regular season entering training camp. However, the 23-year old running back received extremely encouraging news on Monday, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Ravens’ RB J.K. Dobbins is being activated today off the Physically Unable To Perform List and is on track to be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener vs the NY Jets, per sources.”

This is huge news for both J.K. Dobbins and the Ravens. Dobbins has star potential but missed all of 2021 due to an ACL tear. In 2020, Dobbins rushed for over 800 yards in 15 games. He added 9 touchdowns during his rookie campaign. Many felt as 2021 would be his breakout season. But the injury kept him out of game action entirely.

Meanwhile, the Raves feel as if they can compete in the AFC North. The Cleveland Browns are dealing with Deshaun Watson drama, there are health questions surrounding Cincinnati Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of holes on their roster.

Realistically, each team has a chance of winning this division. There is no clear-cut favorite. But the Ravens are in line to have a strong QB-RB due between Lamar Jackson and J.K. Dobbins. Their defense is up-and-coming as well. The Ravens will be a dangerous team this season.

The Bengals remain their biggest threat in the division. Cincinnati is fresh off of a season that saw them reach the Super Bowl. But J.K. Dobbins’ return from injury will provide Baltimore with confidence as they look to overtake the Bengals as the AFC North champions.