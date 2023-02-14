The Baltimore Ravens have crossed out one of the many items on their to-do list this offseason, as they have reportedly found a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, according to Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network.

“The #Ravens have their new offensive coordinator. They’ve hired Todd Monken. After three seasons at Georgia, Monken returns to the NFL as an OC for the third time.”

Monken’s hiring comes amid the Ravens’ pursuit of striking a deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson. The hope for the Ravens is that Monken will be able to work with Jackson, who is a franchise tag candidate if he and Baltimore fail to be on the same page in time for the 2023 NFL regular season.

Monken is coming off a successful stint as the head architect of the Georgia Bulldogs’ offense. The Bulldogs finished the 2022 college football regular season fourth in the nation with an average of 41.6 points per game and also won the College Football Playoff National Championship Game by defeating the TCU Horned Frogs via landslide (65-7).

The Ravens land Monken weeks after former offensive coordinator Greg Roman resigned from his position. Roman was loathed by Ravens fans and seemingly did not have the confidence of Baltimore players, thus his decision to move on.

Monken isn’t a stranger in the NFL world. Before getting hired by Georgia, he had stints with the Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an offensive coordinator.

Under Roman and missing Lamar Jackson for multiple games, the Ravens averaged just 20.4 points and 340.2 total yards per game in the 2022 campaign.