Ravens hit with brutal Marcus Williams injury update, but there’s a silver lining

The Baltimore Ravens were dealt a brutal injury blow on Monday when John Harbaugh told reporters that starting safety Marcus Williams had sustained a dislocated wrist. The wrist injury will put Williams’ debut season in Baltimore to a halt, as the organization has placed him on IR. Via Jeff Zrebiec, Harbaugh revealed there was a silver lining to the injury news, in that Williams will not miss the entire season.

Harbaugh said that Marcus Williams (dislocated wrist) will go on I.R. "It will be a significant amount of time. It won't be a season ender, though." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 10, 2022

The Ravens’ decision to place Williams on IR guarantees that he will miss at least the next four games. That means he’ll be sidelined during the Ravens’ matchups with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New Orleans Saints. He’ll be eligible to return in Week 11 for the clash with the Carolina Panthers, which comes after the Ravens’ bye week. It’s not yet clear if he’ll be ready to come back at that point, but that’s when he’d first be able to be activated from IR.

Williams signed with the Ravens on a five-year, $70 million deal this offseason. He’d spent the first four years of his career with the New Orleans Saints, making a name for himself as one of the NFL’s premier safeties. He lived up to the billing early on in Baltimore, recording three interceptions in his first five games, to go with 33 tackles, five pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.

With Williams out of the mix, first-round pick Kyle Hamilton will be thrust into the mix as a starter. Hamilton has featured in five games this year, logging 10 tackles and a forced fumble.