Ravens lose key Lamar Jackson protector to season-ending injury

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had a lot go right for them in their Week 1 victory over the New York Jets. Unfortunately, they lost a key offensive lineman in the process of their dominant victory over the Jets.

After their win, John Harbaugh provided some updates on players who picked up injuries along the way, and he delivered some tough news on their offensive line. Harbaugh announced that Ja’Wuan James suffered a torn achilles and will miss the rest of the season, delivering a crushing blow to the Ravens offensive line right from the get go this season.

#Ravens coach John Harbaugh says OT Ja’Wuan James suffered a torn Achilles. CB Kyle Fuller will know more after an MRI tomorrow but they have “reason for hope” there. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 11, 2022

James had been filling in for Ronnie Stanley at left tackle as he continued to make his way back on the field, so this will place all eyes on Stanley moving forward. James was a strong replacement for Stanley while he recovered from his injury, so losing him while Stanley continues to recover hurts.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will be hoping that Stanley can make his way back soon, otherwise they will have a big hole at left tackle for their upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Stanley just missed suiting up for Week 1, so there’s hope that he can return for Baltimore’s second game of the season.

For now, the Ravens will be happy with their victory over the Jets to open the season, but it appears they didn’t escape unscathed. Baltimore will have some things to figure out on their offensive line over the next few days now that James will be forced to miss the rest of the season, which isn’t ideal if you are Baltimore.