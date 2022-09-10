Lamar Jackson and the Ravens dealt tough Ronnie Stanley update ahead of Jets game

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are putting together the final preparations for their Week 1 contest against the New York Jets. It looks like they will have to begin preparing for being without one of their top offensive linemen in Ronnie Stanley.

Stanley has been working his way back from an ankle injury that limited him to just one game last season, and he only began practicing on Monday after missing all of training camp. Stanley logged a limited participation on Wednesday, but missed Thursday’s practice and was subsequently labeled as doubtful to play.

The Ravens confirmed that Stanley wouldn’t play in Week 1 this morning, as they ruled him out and said he won’t be traveling with the team to open the season. This is a tough blow for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offensive line to open the season.

LT Ronnie Stanley’s game status has been downgraded to out, and he will not travel with the team to play the Jets. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2022

In the grand scheme of things, Stanley’s absence shouldn’t prevent the Ravens from beating the Jets in Week 1. But it will spring a hole the Jets can attack Jackson through, and it could end up being a detriment to Baltimore’s offensive attack.

Stanley’s absence isn’t entirely surprising, but it is a tough loss for the Ravens, especially considering the progress Stanley has made. The team has made it clear that they intend to ease Stanley back, though, and while there may be some concern arising from the fact he practiced Wednesday before ultimately being held out on Thursday, it looks like Baltimore is just being cautious with their star left tackle.

Hopefully, Stanley will be able to find his way onto the field sooner rather than later, because the Ravens are going to need him on the field this season.