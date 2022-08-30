With the start of the NFL season only less than two weeks away, final roster cuts and additions are being made around the league amidst injury concerns and worrying preseason performances. The Baltimore Ravens, in particular, have been plagued by injury troubles at the running back position. Enter Kenyan Drake.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are hosting Drake for a tryout on Tuesday. Assuming everything goes well, Drake will receive an opportunity to fill a much-needed void left by the injuries to Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins.

Sources: The #Ravens are hosting former #Raiders RB Kenyan Drake on a visit today and if all goes well they likely will sign him. A potential perfect opportunity for Drake, who should get immediate touches. pic.twitter.com/zBPl49pNDS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Edwards remains on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list after missing the entire 2021 season and is out for the Ravens’ first four games as he continues to rehab from his lengthy knee injury. Meanwhile, there still remains to be much uncertainty with Dobbins, he himself falling injured due to a torn ACL suffered in last year’s preseason. This forced him to miss the entirety of last season.

Gus Edwards is on PUP and will miss four weeks. As for JK Dobbins, #Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Week 1: “If JK can go, I look at it now, it would be great. If not, we’ve got the guys that’ll play.” Now, more reinforcements on the way with Kenyan Drake. https://t.co/vUNHjYzhmF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Thus, Drake will have plenty of opportunity to fill a gaping hole in the Ravens’ offense and provide depth and coverage for the two injury-stricken RBs. Drake, playing in Las Vegas last season, contributed 254 yards on 63 rushing attempts in 12 games (two starts) but was recently cut.

The Ravens remains Lamar Jackson’s team to command, and the Baltimore-based team can only go as far as the 2019 unanimous NFL MVP takes them. But Drake has a golden opportunity to provide Jackson with another attacking option to take the Ravens, who went 8-9 last season, into newfound heights.