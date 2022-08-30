fbpx
Connect with us

NFL

Ravens on the verge of Kenyan Drake addition amid ongoing RB injury questions

Kenyan Drake, Ravens

With the start of the NFL season only less than two weeks away, final roster cuts and additions are being made around the league amidst injury concerns and worrying preseason performances. The Baltimore Ravens, in particular, have been plagued by injury troubles at the running back position. Enter Kenyan Drake.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are hosting Drake for a tryout on Tuesday. Assuming everything goes well, Drake will receive an opportunity to fill a much-needed void left by the injuries to Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins.

Edwards remains on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list after missing the entire 2021 season and is out for the Ravens’ first four games as he continues to rehab from his lengthy knee injury. Meanwhile, there still remains to be much uncertainty with Dobbins, he himself falling injured due to a torn ACL suffered in last year’s preseason. This forced him to miss the entirety of last season.

Thus, Drake will have plenty of opportunity to fill a gaping hole in the Ravens’ offense and provide depth and coverage for the two injury-stricken RBs. Drake, playing in Las Vegas last season, contributed 254 yards on 63 rushing attempts in 12 games (two starts) but was recently cut.

The Ravens remains Lamar Jackson’s team to command, and the Baltimore-based team can only go as far as the 2019 unanimous NFL MVP takes them. But Drake has a golden opportunity to provide Jackson with another attacking option to take the Ravens, who went 8-9 last season, into newfound heights.

Brian Robinson, Commanders
JUST IN:
Related Topics