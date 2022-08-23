Ravens star rookie ‘leading candidate’ for upgraded offensive role

For some NFL teams and fans, the preseason is utterly meaningless. For the Baltimore Ravens, who have won an NFL-record 22 straight preseason games, it seems like it has a real impact on the franchise.

Look no further than the star of the preseason: rookie tight end Isaiah Likely. The fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina continued his hot streak by putting up eight catches, 100 receiving yards and a touchdown on just 15 snaps in the Ravens’ 24-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

While some might discard what Likely has done in his small sample size, but the Ravens have clearly taken notice. Baltimore has been searching for another weapon on offense since trading Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on draft night. They might have found one in Likely.

“The Ravens are looking for a No. 3 target to complement tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman,” ESPN Baltimore Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley wrote on Monday. “Likely, a fourth-round pick who wasn’t even the first tight end drafted by the Ravens this year, has become the leading candidate for that role.”

Baltimore’s expected to revert back to a run-first and tight-end-heavy offense which should open up a role for Likely to see the field often despite being the backup to star tight end Mark Andrews.

What’s even more surprising about Likely’s emergence in Ravens training camp is he wasn’t even the top tight end drafted by Baltimore. The Ravens selected Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar eleven picks before selecting Likely.