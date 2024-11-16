In one of the most iconic rivalries in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens will travel to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 11 clash without veteran safety Eddie Jackson.

The team reported that Jackson wouldn't travel with the team to Pittsburgh for non-injury-related reasons, but expansion on the reasoning ended there.

As an eight-year NFL veteran, the one-time All-Pro joined Baltimore this season through free agency after seven seasons with the Bears. In 2024, Jackson has played in nine games— starting in four— totaling 30 tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, and one pass defended.

As the Ravens sit at 7-3 and the Steelers at 7-2, both sides of this meeting want to be as close to full strength as possible. The AFC North is once again a division full of competition, aside from the 2-7 Browns.

The Bengals— while sitting at 4-6— have shown an uptick in competitiveness. However, this division always brings good games when facing each other.

And that will likely be the case this Sunday between the Ravens and Steelers, even with the Ravens being without the veteran safety.

The Ravens are battling injuries on their defense as six of the eight players on Baltimore's injury report are on the defensive side of the ball. Lamar Jackson (NIR-Rest/Knee) and Isaiah Likely (Hamstring) were the only offensive players on the injury report, as it appears the Ravens will be nearly full-strength on offense against the Steelers this week.

Ravens need strong performance from Kyle Hamilton against Steelers

After suffering an ankle injury in Week 10, Kyle Hamilton was a full participant in practice on Friday following limited participation on Thursday as the third-year safety is slated to be out on the field this week against the Steelers.

Following a First Team All-Pro nod last season, Hamilton is playing at a similar level this season— aside from the takeaway department.

Last season, Hamilton ended the year with four interceptions. This season, however, Hamilton has yet to come away with his first.

With the Steelers finding a midseason groove behind veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, Hamilton will be one of the key defenders in this matchup for the Ravens.

Wilson is undefeated since becoming the Steelers' starter, completing 58.8% of his passes for 737 yards, six touchdowns, and a single interception.

As Pittsburgh holds a 3-0 record against the Ravens in their last three matchups, Baltimore will look to hand Wilson his first loss as a Steeler, turning the tides of this AFC North rivalry.