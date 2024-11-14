As the Baltimore Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday afternoon, they will be led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has surprisingly struggled more often against the AFC North rival. As the Ravens' defense faces Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, Jackson spoke before the game about possible reasons why Pittsburgh stumps him quite often when they face each other.

In terms of total record against the Steelers, Jackson is 1-3, and compared to every other AFC North team, like the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, he is 17-5. When asked the question during his press conference Wednesday, he reportedly shrugged his shoulders and admitted he did not have a clear answer, according to Jaimson Henley of ESPN.

“I don't know what it is, man,” Jackson said. “Last year, we [were] supposed to [beat] them, but things just didn't go our way; the football gods weren't on our side. But it's a whole other year, it's a new year, [and] I'm looking forward to the game.”

Ravens look to put struggles against Steelers in the past

While there is no doubt that the Ravens star in Jackson is impressive coming off a season where he won MVP, the Steelers seem to be one of his weaknesses. So much so that they are the only team where, when facing them, Jackson has more picks than touchdowns, as he has seven to four, respectively.

Last season in October, Jackson and Baltimore struggled as they lost 17-10 on the road, where there was a ton of dropped passes, and being unable to hold onto the ball. However, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he does not want to dwell on the past when the present time is in front of them.

“We don't live in the past game; we don't live in the past record,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “None of that matters. It's the next game. But we'll look at it scientifically; you go back and watch all the games and try to make sure that we are doing the things that we need to do to win this particular game.”

Ravens' Lamar Jackson on rivalry with Steelers

Even before the arrival of Jackson, the Steelers and Ravens have had a deep rivalry, which is still alive today, but it could be surprising to learn that the former has won seven of their last eight meetings. Jackson treats Pittsburgh like any other team on the schedule where he has “hate” for every team he faces.

“I hate every team in the league when I'm going against them,” Jackson said. “I don't have [any] heart for a team when I'm going against them — I'm trying to win — because they don't have a heart for me when they're going against me. Probably, after the game, it's all love, but on that field, no.”

While the team has been dangerous in the past, they are even more so this season as, besides an experienced Jackson and the development of their team, the Ravens added star running back Derrick Henry.

“We have different guys who bring different things to the table for us to help us out on the offensive side of the ball,” Jackson said. “But I can't call it.”

The Ravens are 7-3, leading an explosive offense against the 7-2 Steelers on Sunday afternoon.