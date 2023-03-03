Where should Lamar Jackson go next season? That is the question that many fans have tried to answer. Of course, Baltimore Ravens fans want for him to stay with the team (given a reasonably-priced contract, of course). However, there’s plenty of reasons why Jackson might consider a change in scenery. One of these reasons is the team’s inability to surround him with proper receivers. This NFL Draft stat proves this, courtesy of Jamison Henley.

From @ESPNStatsInfo:

Ravens have drafted 8 wide receivers since 2018 (which was when they selected Lamar Jackson), which is tied with the Broncos for most in the NFL. Despite that investment, Ravens wide receivers rank last in the NFL in receptions and yards during that span. pic.twitter.com/Lp9y4Svw0q — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 3, 2023

The Ravens’ preferred method of improving their wide receiver group around Lamar Jackson was through the draft. However, most of their wide receiver selections have not panned out. The three most notable receivers are perhaps Marquise Brown (who was traded last season), Devin Duvernay, and Rashod Bateman.

It’s important to note that there are other factors that go into the Ravens’ putrid passing offense. Greg Roman, the recently-fired offensive coordinator of the team, was often criticized for his lack-luster passing attack. Baltimore crafted their attack around Jackson’s legs, and it worked at times! However, they needed a more dynamic passing offense to fully utilize Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has shown strides of improving as a passer over the last few years. However, he’s lacked a true WR1-level talent who can elevate him to the next level. Duvernay, Bateman, and Brown (when he was with the Ravens) are good receivers, but none of them posed a particularly large threat to the defense. The best example of this working is the Eagles going to the Super Bowl when they let Jalen Hurts work with AJ Brown.

At this point, it might be too little too late for the Ravens to keep Lamar Jackson. They will be praying that Jackson reconsiders his stance regarding his contract demands and looks for a more reasonable rate. If not… well, they’re in for a long season.