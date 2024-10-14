The Baltimore Ravens defeated the surging Washington Commanders on Sunday, 30-23, for their Week 6 matchup, which gave them a 4-2 record. Likewise, the game saw a duel between two of the NFL's best quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels. Jackson went 20-26 for 323 yards, one touchdown and an interception, while Daniels went 24-35 for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Moreover, Ravens running back Derrick Henry entered the NFL record books by becoming only the second player in league history to score a touchdown in his first six games with a new team.

“Much love Flock Nation,” Henry said after the game, via this post on X, formerly Twitter. With his accomplishment, he matched LaDainian Tomlinson's achievement in 2005.

Week 6: Ravens def. Commanders

As of Week 6, Derrick Henry also led the NFL in rushing touchdowns, having scored his eighth and ninth touchdowns for the Ravens against the Commanders. In all, the elite RB had 24 carries, 132 rushing yards, and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Commanders' defense struggled to contain Henry and Jackson, who helped the Ravens gain 484 yards, and who ultimately broke their winning streak at four games. However, that the former No. 2 draft pick Jayden Daniels kept it close to one of the league's genuine Super Bowl contenders still speaks to the Commanders' resurgence.

“We got so many guys that can make plays, a lot of guys are getting the chances, getting the ball and being able to showcase their talents,” Henry said after the game, via Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. “That's what you want as an offense.”

The reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson also noted the Ravens' offensive versatility.

“Just a pick your poison offense,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mark Andrews, who caught his first touchdown pass of the season after having the ball bounce off his hands for an interception, echoed Jackson's comments.

“Guys are going to get their touches and get the ball and good things will happen,” he said. His 41st career touchdown catch also tied Todd Heap for the most touchdown catches since the Ravens moved to Baltimore. Then, Andrews also added, “We're extremely versatile in what we're doing, and we're going to take this game, get better from it week by week and become the machine that we can be.”

New directions

As potent as their offense has become, the Ravens' signing of Derrick Henry to a two-year $16-million contract in the offseason added another explosive dimension to their attack.

On the flipside, landing on a contender has seemed to spark new life in the four-time Pro Bowler, All-Pro, and Offensive Player of the Year.

After all, Derrick Henry has yet to compete for a Super Bowl, despite being one of the best RBs in the NFL, but if the Ravens can get it rolling, his luck may finally turn.