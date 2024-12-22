On Saturday, Derrick Henry etched his name into Baltimore Ravens history with an electrifying performance in a crucial AFC North showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens prevailed 34-17, securing their spot in the postseason and tying them with Pittsburgh at the top of the division standings.

Henry was the heart of the Ravens’ offense, rushing for 162 yards on 24 carries—an impressive average of 6.8 yards per attempt. His performance marked the most rushing yards by a Ravens player against the Steelers, surpassing the previous record of 150 yards set by Latavius Murray in 2021 and Justin Forsett in 2015. As Brooke Pryor noted on X, formerly Twitter, “Derrick Henry's 160 rushing yards are the most by a Ravens player vs. the Steelers.”

The Steelers entered the game boasting the NFL’s fourth-ranked run defense, but they were no match for Henry. From the outset, the four-time Pro Bowler gashed Pittsburgh’s defense with chunk plays, showcasing his trademark power and explosiveness. By halftime, Henry had already eclipsed his disappointing Week 11 total of 65 rushing yards against the Steelers, amassing 75 yards in just two quarters.

Derrick Henry was running all over the Steelers defense on Saturday

Baltimore’s offense was firing on all cylinders, accumulating 418 total yards to Pittsburgh’s 315. Lamar Jackson played a pivotal role, completing 15 of 23 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns, earning a passer rating of 115.4. Jackson’s touchdown strikes included connections with Isaiah Likely, Rashod Bateman, and Mark Andrews, covering 9, 14, and 7 yards, respectively. Zay Flowers also contributed significantly, hauling in five receptions for 100 yards.

While Henry didn’t find the end zone, his relentless ground attack kept the Steelers’ defense on its heels and allowed the Ravens to control the tempo. Henry also added 27 receiving yards, further showcasing his versatility.

Defensively, the Ravens capitalized on Pittsburgh’s mistakes. Marlon Humphrey delivered the dagger with a 37-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter, extending Baltimore’s lead to 31-17. Ar’Darius Washington and Kyle Van Noy combined to force a critical red-zone fumble earlier in the game, preventing the Steelers from taking their first lead.

For Pittsburgh, quarterback Russell Wilson struggled under pressure, throwing for 217 yards, two touchdowns, and a costly interception. His miscues, coupled with the Steelers’ inability to contain Henry, put their AFC North title hopes in jeopardy. The Steelers now face a challenging schedule with matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, while the Ravens will look to capitalize on games against the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns.

As the Ravens gear up for the final stretch of the season, Derrick Henry’s record-setting performance serves as a reminder of the team’s potential to dominate when it matters most.