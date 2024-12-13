Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are the newest inductees to the Madden 25 99 club after the latest player ratings update. Ahead of the week 15 matchups, the Ravens' superstar duo have been electric this year. Furthermore, many other players saw a significant boosst to their OVR this week. Without further ado, let's take a look at the new Madden 25 Player Ratings Update for Week 15.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry Join the Madden 25 99 Club

Let's take a look at the biggest winners this week:

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens – 99 OVR (+1)

Averaging nearly six yards per carry with over 1,400 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns, there's no debate. Derrick Henry deserves to be in the Madden 25 99 Club after the player ratings update. The only problem we have is that this should've been the case sooner. Nevertheless, Henry is just two rushing touchdowns away from breaking Jamal Lewis' single season franchise TD record. And don't be surprised if a certain HB from Philly joins King Henry on this list soon.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – 99 OVR (+1)

When you have 32 total touchdowns nearly 4,000 yards from scrimmage at this point of the season, you deserve to be in the 99 Club. At 8-5, Baltimore isn't where they want to be in terms of record (8-5), but we know this team is talented enough to make a strong run in the postseason. Lamar Jackson more than deserves this boosted Madden 25 rating.

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals – 96 OVR (+2)

Chase has been the best receiver in the NFL this year by far, yet he ranks third place in OVR in Madden 25 with a 96. So far this season, Chase has 93 catches for 1,319 yards and 15 touchdowns.We think it's about time he enters the 99 Club as well. Of course, Lisa Simpson also deserves a ratings boost after cooking the Cowboys last week.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – 96 OVR (+1)

A six touchdown performance from Allen against the Rams sees his Madden 25 rating rise up. Unfortunately, the Bills' defense wasn't able to stop L.A.'s offense, which was firing off on all cylinders. Nevertheless, there's not much blame you can put on a QB with 32 total touchdowns so far this season. Should Allen continue to play well, he'll earn the MVP award.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals – 95 OVR (+1)

Burrow leads the league in several passing categories, from passing touchdowns, to passing yards, and more. However, the team is currently 5-8 and likely one loss away from playoff elimination. Despite Burrow and Chase's incredible numbers, the team still needs to improve in several areas (specifically, the defense). The Bengals face the Titans this weekend in hopes of going 6-8.

Several players saw an increase to their Madden 25 OVR Rating this week:

Marlon Humphrey – 93 OVR (+1)

Josh Jacobs – 93 OVR (+1)

Budda Baker – 93 OVR (+2)

Khalil Mack – 91 OVR (+1)

Bijan Robinson – 89 OVR (+3)

Trey McBride – 88 OVR (+1)

Kerby Joseph – 87 OVR (+2)

Tariq Woolen – 87 OVR (+1)

Kyren Williams – 86 OVR (+1)

Puka Nacua – 86 OVR (+1)

Devin Lloyd – 86 OVR (+1)

Courtland Sutton – 86 OVR (+1)

Zack Baun – 85 OVR (+2)

Chris Boswell – 85 OVR (+1)

Jaxon Smith-Njibga – 85 OVR (+1)

Patrick Queen – 85 OVR (+1)

Jordan Addison – 83 OVR (+1)

However, many players also saw a decrease to their OVR:

Jalen Ramsey – 95 OVR (-1)

Christian McCaffrey – 95 OVR (-1)

A.J. Brown – 94 OVR (-1)

Antoine Winfield – 92 OVR (-1)

Nick Chubb – 91 OVR (-2)

Quinnen Williams – 91 OVR (-1)

L'Jarius Sneed – 88 OVR (-1)

Kevin Byard III – 88 OVR (-1)

Brian Branch – 88 OVR (-1)

Dallas Goedert – 87 OVR (-1)

Tony Pollard – 87 OVR (-2)

Greg Rousseau – 87 OVR (-1)

Johnathan Taylor – 86 OVR (-1)

Deebo Samuel – 85 OVR (-1)

Matt Milano – 85 OVR (-2)

Alvin Kamara – 85 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes all the major changes in the latest Madden 25 Player Ratings Update ahead of Week 15. However, feel free to browse through the full player ratings page to see all the changes for every NFL team. Furthermore, EA Sports will release new player rating updates every week until the season ends. Therefore, keep checking back in to see the biggest winners and losers from each update.

Speaking of Week 15, it began last night in a Thursday Night Football snooze fest between the 49ers and Rams. Overall, L.A. took the dub after scoring three unanswered field goals in the fourth quarter to take a 12-6 lead. San Francisco remains dead last in the NFC West while the Rams creep up closer to the top spot. Additionally, a Green Bay win over Seattle helps the Rams' chances of winning the division.

Nevertheless, we look forward to the next player ratings update. In other news, feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, kicking, and more. Furthermore, take a look at who Madden 25 thinks is winning this weekend. So far, Madden 25 has gone 140-69 this year (including last night's pick) since Week 1.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.