DeSean Jackson on Ravens’ radar after Rashod Bateman’s injury

The Baltimore Ravens figure to be without Rashod Bateman for a little while after the star wide receiver suffered a sprained foot. As a result of the unfortunate injury blow to the offense, the Ravens are looking to bring in some experience at wide receiver, and have reportedly brought veteran speedster DeSean Jackson in for a workout, per Adam Schefter.

Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2022

Jackson was at the Ravens’ facilities on Monday to work out for the team after Baltimore’s WR corps put up a dud in Bateman’s absence against the Giants. The team’s receivers combined for five catches and 45 yards in the Week 6 loss, as none of them were able to create separation against New York’s secondary.

Ravens are looking for wide receiver help with Rashod Bateman dealing with a sprained left foot. In Sunday's loss to Giants, Ravens wide receivers combined for five catches for 45 yards. https://t.co/XtDHaGS3JW — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 17, 2022

With Bateman’s return still unclear, the Ravens are seeking immediate help in the form of Jackson, who could provide them with an experience deep threat to look for down the field.

Bateman has featured in four games this season, missing each of the past two weeks due to the foot injury. The 22-year-old has registered 11 receptions on 22 targets for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He’s the second-leading receiver on the team with 243 yards, and has caught the third-most passes despite missing two games. Mark Andrews leads the Ravens with 39 catches (more than double Devin Duvernay’s 18), and has 455 yards with five touchdowns. The tight end is more than carrying his bulk of the workload, and the Ravens are desperate to get more out of their young receiving corps.

Perhaps Jackson could be the solution to the offensive woes in Baltimore, and the 35-year-old is reportedly eager to continue on his playing career after spending time with the Rams and Raiders in 2021. Last season, Jackson featured in 16 games, catching 20 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns.