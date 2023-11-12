The Baltimore Ravens defense is getting prepared to face Deshaun Watson in second matchup in 2023 versus the Cleveland Browns

In the highly anticipated AFC North division battle between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, the Ravens are favored by six points. Baltimore previously beat the Browns 28-3 earlier this season when Dorian Thompson-Robinson was filling in at quarterback.

With Deshaun Watson back at quarterback for their second matchup, the Ravens aren't looking past Cleveland, even if they pummeled the Browns offense in the first game. Ravens linebackers Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith both spoke on what Watson brings to the game.

“Obviously, it’s Deshaun Watson,” Patrick Queen said. “They gave him all that money for a reason. He’s a great player, but at the end of the day he’s coming into our stadium, with our team, with our defense, with our fans, so that place is going to be rocking,” via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

“A good veteran quarterback, been in the league for a while,” Roquan Smith said of Watson. “I have a lot of respect for him. A guy who can let it rip, and he’s able to use his legs as well, so we’ll be very prepared for it. Have a lot of confidence in (defensive coordinator) Mike (Macdonald) and the defensive staff to have us ready for the game. So, looking forward to it,” via Easterling.

So far, Watson has disappointed for the Browns and has yet to live up to that contract. Watson has thrown for 902 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions for an average of 6.6 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, Smith and Queen lead the NFL's second-best defense in total yards and passing yards. If they keep up what they've done all year, they'll be able to handle Watson no problem.