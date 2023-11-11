As the NFL season enters week ten, tap in to hear our Browns-Ravens matchup pick and prediction, as well as how to watch.

We have you covered with our NFL odds series with a Browns–Ravens prediction and pick.

After missing the previous two weeks due to injury, the Cleveland Browns finally saw their quarterback in action last week. Deshaun Watson led the Browns in a 27-0 thrashing of the Arizona Cardinals. In one of the better games of his season, he threw for a 63.3% completion percentage en route to two touchdowns. While the efficiency was impressive, the game's true stars were the guys on defense. The Browns allowed only 58 yards to Arizona, forced two interceptions, and added seven sacks. One of the most formidable defenses will try to keep this momentum rolling on the road in Baltimore on Sunday.

The talk of the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens, comes into this game on a four-game winning streak. In week nine, they faced one of the more difficult matchups in the league against the Seattle Seahawks. From the opening kickoff, they imposed their will as they went on to win 37-3. From out of nowhere, the star of the game was rookie Keaton Mitchell. The 21-year-old rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries. Baltimore appears to be the most complete team in the league right now, and with a tough matchup against the Browns, they will try to pad their lead in the division further.

Here are the Browns-Ravens NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Ravens Odds

Cleveland Browns: +6.5 (-115)

Baltimore Ravens: -6.5 (-105)

Over: 38.5 (-105)

Under: 38.5 (-115)

How to Watch Browns vs. Ravens Week 10

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

As showcased in last week's win over the Cardinals, the Cleveland Browns secondary is not a unit to be taken lightly. After their stellar outing last week, they showed the league their true potential. The Browns now rank first in the league in fewest passing yards allowed, with only 1,160 yards given up through eight games. In addition, they are tied for 12th in the NFL for the most interceptions with eight. Although Clayton Tune does not come anywhere near Lamar Jackson, this defense picked up some necessary momentum to give them the edge over this Ravens offense.

Staying on the defensive side of the ball, the Browns have proved they can do it all this season. They have been just as dominant stopping the run as they have the pass. Cleveland has allowed teams 718 rushing yards for only 3.7 yards per carry. These figures rank within the sixth best in the league in their respective categories. This defensive front led by Myles Garrett does not give teams any wiggle room to run the ball, and matched up against a run-heavy offense could lead to frequent three-and-outs from Baltimore if Cleveland continues this high level of play.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

Although the Cleveland Browns' defense deserves much credit for the team's overall success this season, they have been a disaster to watch on the road. In their three road games, they hold a 1-2 record and are 0-2-1 against the spread. What has led to this is the defense's inability to stop the pass. Allowing an average of 29.3 points per game, opposing quarterbacks have had a field day on this team. They are averaging 260.3 yards per game and have thrown for a combined 58.9% completion percentage and five touchdowns. What's most puzzling about this is that they have allowed these numbers to Kenny Pickett, Gardner Minshew, and Geno Smith—all average quarterbacks. So, if this trend of defense continues on the road, Lamar will put up some serious numbers on this squad.

It is no secret that the Baltimore Ravens front seven has been the most impactful unit in the league. Baltimore holds the lead in the NFL for most total sacks this season with 35. Justin Madubuike leads the charge with an impressive 7.5, and four other players have three or more. This defense will give the Browns offensive line all they can handle, especially given their injury issues. Cleveland will be without Jack Conklin, who was placed on IR earlier this season, and now Jedrick Willis Jr., who was placed on IR this week. Without two of their leaders on the line, the Ravens will have easy pickings at Deshaun Watson all game long.

Final Browns-Ravens Prediction & Pick

In the second meeting this season between divisional rivals, both teams desperately need this win for tiebreaker purposes in the tightly contested AFC North. In the first game in Cleveland, the Ravens didn't allow the Browns any room to breathe in the 28-3 beatdown. This time around, Cleveland will be looking for revenge in a big way. However, I am expecting that revenge to have to wait until next season. I will be going with the Ravens at home in this one. The Browns are too tough to trust on the road, and the Ravens are the hottest team in the league right now. Give me the Ravens against the spread in this one.

Final Browns-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Ravens -6.5 (-105)