Will running back Keaton Mitchell have a second straight 100-yard game? Check out three Baltimore Ravens bold predictions for Week 10

With a Baltimore Ravens Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns, two of the NFL's best defenses are getting set to face off. Before the Ravens-Browns game, we'll make our Ravens Week 10 predictions.

The Baltimore Ravens may be the best team in the AFC after smacking the Seattle Seahawks 37-3. Now that the Kansas City Chiefs have lost two games, the Ravens are among three teams with just two losses in the AFC along with the Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite being in the NFL's most competitive division with all four teams above .500, the Ravens have a decent lead over the rest of the AFC North. What's made the Ravens so impressive this season is their ability to not just defeat, but completely overwhelm good teams. Prior to dismantling Seattle, the Ravens had taken down the Detroit Lions 38-6 a couple weeks earlier.

Baltimore will now play one of their division foes in the Browns. The Ravens defeated the Browns 28-3 in Week 4, but the Browns were starting rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who wasn't quite ready. Though the Browns defense can go toe-to-toe with the Ravens, Baltimore has a huge advantage offensively in this game, even with Deshaun Watson back for the Browns. The Browns have the fourth-worst passing attack in the NFL, and are tied for second in giveaways. Meanwhile, the Ravens have a top-10 offense overall and rank No. 1 in rushing yards per game with an average of over 160 yards each contest. For the Browns to have a legit shot in this matchup, Baltimore will likely have to make some uncharacteristic mistakes.

If the Ravens win this game, they'll move to 8-2 and keep their lead over the AFC North after sweeping one division opponent. With that being said, let's take a look at our Ravens Week 10 predictions.

Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell goes for 100+ yards again

Keaton Mitchell made a huge splash in the Ravens' win over the Seahawks. He ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries for an average of 15.3 yards per carry. It was just his second game all season with a touch and he made the most of his opportunity.

Mitchell is questionable going into this game, but if he's available to play, he should be set for another big performance. Now that he showed his running talents — particularly on his 40-yard touchdown the run — the Ravens will surely implement him into their game plan more.

WR Zay Flowers has 100+ receiving yards

The first-round rookie wide receiver has shown some electric ability when he gets the ball in his hands. However, Zay Flowers has yet to breakout and have his first 100-yard receiving game. The closest he's come is putting up 70+ yards three times this year.

It may seem unreasonable for Flowers to achieve this against a Browns' defense which ranks No. 1 in passing yards and total yards allowed. Yet, Flowers' unique movement could give him the opportunity. The Browns secondary can obviously lock down opposing wide receivers, but Flowers' shifty playmaking ability will allow him to break past the elite Browns DBs.

The Ravens intercept the Deshaun Watson twice

In the first Ravens-Browns game this season, the Ravens intercepted Dorian Thompson-Robinson three different times. Though DTR isn't the quarterback in this game, Deshaun Watson has also been playing far from his best ball. He's thrown a pick in three out of the five games he's started, and will go up against the best defense he's faced all year.



Baltimore has also produced at least one interception in each of the last four games. The have nine interceptions this season, which is tied for fifth-most in the NFL. On top of that, they have a loaded secondary featuring Marcus Williams, Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton, Brandon Stephens and Geno Stone. With defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, expect the Ravens to confuse Watson into throwing multiple picks.