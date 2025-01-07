The Baltimore Ravens locked up the AFC North with a win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 18. The team improved to 12-5 and secured the third seed in the conference with the victory on Saturday. However, Ravens’ wideout Zay Flowers injured his knee in the contest, leaving his availability for the Wild Card round in doubt.

While losing their top receiver would be a significant blow, the Ravens did get some positive injury news for the playoff roster. Return specialist Donte Harty was designated to return from IR and the sixth-year veteran is already back on the practice field, according to Baltimore’s official account on X.

Harty now has an opportunity to play in the first round of the postseason when the Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday evening. It would be his first game action since injuring his knee in Week 6.

The former All-Pro is expected to step into a big role on special teams once he’s able to play. The Ravens signed Harty to a one-year deal prior to the 2024 season. Before going down in mid-October, he had returned eight punts for 85 yards and four kickoffs for 98 yards.

Donte Harty could provide a boost to the Ravens’ return game

Harty spent the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints after joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. In his rookie season, he led the league in punt return yards. That year he was named an All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl.

The Buffalo Bills signed Harty to a two-year deal in 2023. He racked up 323 punt return yards and a touchdown on 26 tries. The score came on a 96-yard return in last year’s season finale that helped the Bills clinch the AFC East.

While Harty is primarily a return specialist, he has contributed to the offense as a wideout throughout his career. He had his best receiving season in 2021 with the Saints, catching 36 passes for 570 yards and three touchdowns. The Ravens didn’t utilize that aspect of his game when he was healthy earlier this season, as Harty hasn’t been targeted since joining Baltimore.

The Ravens have dynamic playmakers on offense as Lamar Jackson became the first quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards and run for 800 yards in a season and running back Derrick Henry made history as the first player with two 1,800-yard, 16-touchdown seasons. But Baltimore could use some juice in the return game as the team ranks 20th in the league with 27 yards per kickoff return and 16th in the NFL, averaging 9.7 yards per punt.