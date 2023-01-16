Quarterback Lamar Jackson was already ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens’ first-round playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. But after not even traveling with the team, some are wondering if Jackson has played his final game with the Ravens.

Jackson’s non-appearance on the Ravens’ sideline first caught the eye of NBC’s broadcasters. It has since led to speculation from fans and analysts around the NFL.

“Lamar Jackson didn’t travel with the team to this game. Yeesh,” Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) of Fox Sports tweeted.

“Lamar Jackson is skipping the Ravens bowl game to ready himself for free agency,” NFL Network’s Adam Rank (@adamrank) added.

The Ravens’ quarterback is dealing with a serious MCL injury. He hasn’t suited up for Baltimore since Week 13. It was highly unlikely that Jackson even had a chance to play against the Bengals.

Still, even if he isn’t playing, Jackson’s Ravens are fighting for their playoff lives. To not at least support your teammates on the sidelines is an ominous sign that many analysts have begun to pick up on.

Baltimore tried to lock Jackson up prior to the season. However, he declined a $250 million contract extension from the Ravens prior to the season. Jackson is now poised to be a free agent when the new league year starts.

It’s unlikely the Ravens would just let Jackson walk. However, his status with the team seems questionable at best. After Jackson didn’t join his teammates for the playoffs, it’s perhaps time for Baltimore to start thinking about their future at quarterback.