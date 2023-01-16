The Baltimore Ravens certainly missed Lamar Jackson on Sunday. They fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in a close game, and are one-and-done in the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The result certainly won’t please Ravens fans, and it definitely didn’t please head coach John Harbaugh. One other person left unhappy with the way things went Sunday is running back JK Dobbins.

Dobbins saw the ball just 13 times in the loss to the Bengals. He ran for 62 yards, which was good enough to lead all rushers on either team. However, quarterback Tyler Huntley saw nine carries, and running back Gus Edwards had 12.

Dobbins spoke to the media after the loss. And he certainly did not mince words as he let his true feelings about the game and his workload.

“I’m tired of it. I’m a playmaker. My teammates feed off me when I’m on the field. I should be out there all the time,” Dobbins said on Sunday, via ESPN.

The turning point in the game came on a quarterback sneak. Huntley took the ball, trying to get into the end zone. Instead, he fumbled, and Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard took it 98 yards for a touchdown.

“He (Huntley) should have never been in that situation. I don’t get a single carry. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again,” Dobbins said of the play, via The Athletic.

Dobbins has certainly made it known he wants the ball in his hands. However, the Ravens running back only had two games in which he had over 15 carries this season, including Sunday’s playoff game.

“I’m a guy who feels like if I’m on the field all the time, I can help this team win, and I wasn’t. It’s the playoffs. Why am I not out there? It’s the playoffs,” Dobbins said on Sunday.