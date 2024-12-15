On the Baltimore Ravens' opening possession of Sunday's game against the New York Giants, two-time MVP Lamar Jackson made a very uncharacteristic, un-MVP-like play, putting the ball on the ground and giving the G-Men a chance to get out to a surprising lead in the opening minutes of the game. In typical Giants fashion, they couldn't capitalize, but in the end, it may not have mattered, because from that point on, Jackson was as close to perfect as you could be.

For the game, Jackson completed 21-of-25 passes for 290 yards and 5 touchdowns, while adding 65 yards on the ground in what turned out to be a laugher at MetLife Stadium. The Ravens won 35-14 in chilly New Jersey, but after the game, Jackson explained that the early turnover had him ‘hot.'

“I started off slow with that turnover, so I was hot about that,” Jackson told reporters. “We just had to lock in and just play Ravens football, and that's what we did.”

It's no surprise that Lamar and the Ravens were able to lock in. Heading into the game, Baltimore was a 16.5 point favorite over the two-win Giants, who have been facing serious adversity both on the field and in the sky. Meanwhile, Baltimore is still within striking distance of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North title, so you'd anticipate a one-sided affair on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore is now 9-5 and closing in on their sixth 10-win season since Lamar Jackson took over for Joe Flacco as the Ravens starting quarterback during the 2018 season. Lamar may be closing in on his third MVP award, though Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is certainly in the driver's seat, despite the fact that Jackson may end up putting up better numbers this season than he did in either of his first two MVP seasons.

Lamar Jackson, 2019 season (15 games) – 265-for-401, 3,127 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, 1,206 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns

Lamar Jackson, 2023 season (16 games) – 307-for-457, 3,678 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 821 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns

Lamar Jackson, 2024 season (14 games) – 275-for-404, 3,580 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, 743 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns